Israel Hospital Begins Trial For Fourth COVID-19 Dose On Group Of 150 Healthcare Workers

In the first-of-its-kind trial, an Israel hospital on Monday began administering the fourth COVID-19 dose to a test group of health workers. The first such major study is aimed to ascertain whether the second round of boosters increase protection against the new Omicron variant. The trial was launched at the Sheba Medical in Central Israel near Tel Aviv, the Washington Post reported.

Concerned over the risk of hospitalisations in the wake of the fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain, which was first reported from South Africa, the medical experts inoculated 150 individuals who received their second shots in August. The participants were said to have an antibody count below 700, which signified low protection, Washington Post reported, citing a statement released by the hospital. The trial is being carried out in collaboration with Israel Health Ministry.

"The research is very important because then we will have the initial idea about the safety," head researcher of the study, Gilli Reghev-Yochai said adding that the results will help determine the next steps in order to generate stronger immunity against the vaccine-evasive Omicron variant.

This comes after an advisory board and Israel cabinet on Coronavirus concluded discussions on the benefits of the fourth dose last week. With the “variant of concern” sparking widespread fear along with the prevailing Delta variant, it is imperative to begin with the jabs, the cabinet said, adding that the positives of the fourth dose outweigh the risks.

"We can't close our eyes and think happy thoughts. We have to prepare," Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said during an interview with local broadcaster Kan.

Israel to become first country to offer 4 Pfizer-BioNTech doses

On Monday, PM Naftali Bennett announced that Israel will become the first country in the world to offer fourth Pfizer-BioNTech doses to immunocompromised citizens above 60-years of age and medical staff exposed to COVID-19. He called on the healthcare facilities to prepare for mass vaccine rollout of the fourth dose. However, the decision has not yet been approved by Health Ministry Director Nachman Ash. Meanwhile, on Sunday, 1,760 people tested positive for COVID-19. At least 87 are currently hospitalised, including 38 on ventilators.

(Image: AP)