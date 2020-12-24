Israel Imposes Third Lockdown For Two Weeks Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Health Ministry on Thursday, December 24, announced a third lockdown in Israel amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases. According to the reports by The Times of Israel, the new lockdown will be effective from Sunday, December 27, 5pm onwards and it will be lasting for at least a time period of two weeks. If the number of cases does not decrease, the lockdown can be further extended for two weeks.

Lockdown in Israel

Netanyahu also urged the Israeli resident to "assume" that the new variant of coronavirus was spreading in the country. This came after the Health Ministry detected the first known cases of the new variant. This is found in three people who have just returned from the United Kingdom and are in government-run quarantine hotels. The source of the fourth case is still unknown.

As a part of the new lockdown, Israeli's will be banned from entering another person’s home, except for immediate family members. There will be limitations in public transportation to 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants will be allowed to deliver. However, takeaway orders will be banned. Gatherings will be restricted to 20 people outdoors and 10 indoors. Individual sports activities, such as jogging, will be allowed. The terms are more or less similar to those imposed in September

Also, On December 19, Israel announced mandatory quarantine rules for those arriving into the country from abroad. According to ANI, the Israeli Ministry of Health said that all overseas travellers will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine effective December 20. This comes as the country started to rigorously test Israelis returning from the UK. The Health ministry ordered those travelling from the UK to quarantine separately at hotels, meanwhile asking the foreigners to mandatorily isolate themselves. The Israeli government has been weighing the possibility of shutting down Ben Gurion Airport to all international arrivals, according to sources of Kan public broadcaster.

"Starting from 20.12.20 all foreign countries will be considered 'red,' and thus all people arriving from abroad will have to undergo a 14-day self-isolation," ANI confirmed the Israeli health ministry as saying. Furthermore, health authorities proposed that the arriving foreigners can take a COVID-19 diagnosis on the 9th day and in case of at least two negative tests they would be required to quarantine for 9 days. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins Univeristy, Israel has a total of 385,022 cases with 3,150 fatalities.

