Israel Issues 12,000 Work Permits To Gaza Labourers Amid Cease-fire Talks

After nearly three days of violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, a cease-fire took effect late on Sunday. The violence killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of millions of Israelis. The Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took effect at 11.30 pm. Apart from the cease-fire agreement, Israel has also issued 12,000 work permits to Gaza labourers and has held out the prospect of granting another 2,000 permits. According to local media reports, the second Islamic Jihad commander, Khaled Mansour, was killed in an airstrike on an apartment building in the Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza late on Saturday. During the strike, it also killed two other militants and five civilians.

Mansour, the Islamic Jihad commander for southern Gaza, was in the apartment of a member of the group when the missile struck, flattening the three-story building and badly damaging nearby houses reported news agency AP. “Suddenly, without warning, the house next to us was bombed and everything became black and dusty with smoke in the blink of an eye,” said Wissam Jouda, who lives next to the targeted building. While another neighbour, Ahmed al-Qaissi, said his wife and son were among the wounded, suffering shrapnel injuries.

Israel claims targetted killings necessary to eradicate terrorism

However, Israel claimed the deaths were caused by errant rocket fire and were not "targetted"--- a claim disputed by experts familiar with the recent developments around the disputed region. Meanwhile, Palestinians held Israel responsible, while Israel said it was investigating whether the area was struck by an errant rocket. Regarding some of the targeted killings, Israel said the action was taken to eradicate terrorists as they became a concrete threat to Tel Aviv. In a statement Sunday, Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the military would continue to strike targets in Gaza “in a pinpoint and responsible way in order to reduce to a minimum the harm to noncombatants.” Lapid said the strike that killed Mansour was “an extraordinary achievement," he added.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP