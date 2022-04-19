Israel Launches Airstrikes On Gaza Strip As Tensions Flare Up In Jerusalem: Report

As tensions continue to flare up after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem, Israel, on Tuesday, launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to a missile fired from the Palestinian territory. Israel claimed that the Palestinian rocket was intercepted, with no reports of deaths or damage. Israel usually responds with airstrikes and it holds Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers responsible for all such projectiles. It was the first time a rocket had been launched since December 31, 2021, the Arab News reported.

As per the report, Israeli fighter jets launched a series of airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip early Tuesday, targeting a weapons manufacturing facility for Hamas. Earlier, the commander of the Islamic group had issued a brief, cryptic warning, criticising Israeli transgressions in Jerusalem. Threats to tighten an Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza imposed after Hamas seized control 15 years ago "can't quiet us from what's occurring in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank," said Ziad Al-Nakhala, who is based outside the Palestinian territory. Notably, Ziad is the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine. However, the rocket launch was not claimed by any Palestinian group.

Palestinians & Israeli police clashed at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Over the weekend, Palestinians and Israeli police clashed in and around Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian unrest. It is Islam's third holiest place and the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount since the mosque is built on a mountaintop where ancient Jewish temples once stood. The presence of Israeli police at the site is seen as a provocation by Palestinians, who claim they deployed excessive force.

Israel is the target of a 'Hamas-led incitement campaign': PM Naftali Bennett

According to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, his country is the target of a "Hamas-led incitement campaign." The latest clashes occurred during the rare coincide of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, and Passover, a week-long Jewish festival. Over the last year, Israel has worked to strengthen relations with Jordan and has lately restored relations with other Arab states. However, the recent tensions have re-ignited the focus on Israel's unsolved dispute with the Palestinians, which the former attempted to ignore in recent years, the Arab News reported.

