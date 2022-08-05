Israel Launches Series Of Airstrikes On Gaza, 8 Killed Including Senior Militant

In the midst of a long tussle between Israel and Palestine, Israeli forces on Friday launched a barrage of airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in at least eight fatalities and injuries to over 55 people. According to Palestinian officials, a senior militant was also killed during the strikes. Israel declared that it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant organisation after a senior militant was detained earlier this week in the occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, the attacks run the possibility of starting yet another war in the region, which is governed by the Hamas-affiliated Islamic terrorist group and has around 2 million Palestinians.

According to reports, the killing of a prominent militant would probably be responded with rocket fire from Gaza, escalating the conflict in the area in the coming days. The Palestinian Health Ministry claimed that there was also a five-year-old girl who was killed by Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad stated that Gaza commander, Taiseer al-Jabari, was also among the eight people who were killed. The Israeli military claimed that the "Breaking Dawn" operation targeted the Islamic Jihad.

Israel would have to answer for the killings of people in Gaza: Islamic Jihad leader

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad leader, Ziad al-Nakhalah stated that Israel would have to answer for the killings of people in Gaza. “We are starting the fight, and the fighters of the Palestinian resistance have to stand together to confront this aggression," he told the al-Mayadeen TV network, as reported by the Associated Press (AP). He declared that there will be "no red lines" in the conflict and accused Israel of being violent. Palestinian Islamic Jihad also issued a serious message to Israel by threatening to attack Tel Aviv. Earlier on Friday, hundreds of Israelis demonstrated demanding the release of a hostage and the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas.

Israel and Hamas engaged in four major conflicts so far

It is pertinent to mention here that Israel and Hamas have engaged in four major conflicts and a number of smaller clashes in the last 15 years after the militant organisation overthrew rival Palestinian forces in the coastal strip. The most recent war occurred in May 2021, and after a string of attacks within Israel, close to the West Bank, tensions escalated once more earlier this year. Islamic Jihad closely adheres to Hamas' ideology despite being far smaller than the latter. Both organisations have carried out numerous violent strikes over the years in an effort to destroy Israel.

(With inputs from AP)