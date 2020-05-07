Israel's MPs Approve Formation Of A Unity Government Between Netanyahu And Gantz

Israeli lawmaker approved the unity government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former rival Benny Gantz after the Supreme Court allowed the incumbent leader to do so while under indictment. The Israeli Parliament backed the coalition government with 71 votes against 37, paving the way for the two leaders to swear in the new power-sharing deal.

Gantz had contested the election on the promise of not forming an alliance with Netanyahu citing the corruption charges that the Israeli Prime Minister has denied. However, another inconclusive election results have forced Gatz to go back on his promise and look for a possible coalition government claiming that the pandemic has necessitated the formation of a national emergency government.

PM Netanyahu’s Likud party had won 36 Knesset seats compared to Blue and White’s 33 in the March 2 elections but the 70-year-old failed to cobble up a right-wing bloc. In the 120-seats strong Knesset, any party or coalition needed the support of at least 61 members to claim the government formation, which was comfortably achieved with 71 votes on Thursday, May 7.

Power-sharing deal

The coalition deal allows Netanyahu to continue leading the government for the first 18 months before he makes way for Gantz in a rotation agreement, further extending his record as the longest-serving premier in Israel's history. A joint statement by Blue and White and Netanyahu's ruling Likud party said that the agreement was to form a national emergency government, apparently to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

