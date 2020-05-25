Israel Limits Cellphone Surveillance For Coronavirus Contact Tracing To 'special Cases'

On May 25, the Israeli cabinet limited the involvement of the Shin Bet security service in contact tracing of the COVID-19 cases saying that it would now be the last resort if the epidemiological investigation were insufficient, as per a news agency report. The emergency regulation came into effect after the privacy watchdog groups challenged the use of the technology, otherwise deployed for anti-terrorism in the court.

Therefore, as per the new rule, the phone tracking was reportedly warranted only for the special case scenario, if the location of those exposed to the COVID-19 positive cannot be completed with epidemiological investigation or the other methods. In a statement, the cabinet said that the use of the Shin Bet application might be put under review in case there was a sudden surge of the coronavirus cases across the country. With over 16,717 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and nearly 279 fatalities, Israel started easing restrictions on movement and gathering earlier this month, as per local media reports.

Read: Israeli PM Netanyahu Attacks Justice System, Alleges 'coup Attempt' As Trial Begins

Read: Protesters Outside Court As Israel PM Trial Continues

Health Minister tested positive

Earlier, last week, Israel’s top health minister, who has had frequent contact in recent weeks with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other top officials, was diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced in a press conference. The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the National Security Council were asked to isolate after being exposed to the health minister Yaakov Litzman, an Israeli daily reported. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had gone into isolation previously after a top aide tested positive for the virus.

Israel’s insular Ultra-Orthodox community, of which Litzman is a member, has been known to be impacted worse from the novel disease as per the reports. In the early phases of the outbreak, some rabbis had either ignored or flouted the government-mandated movement restrictions, and there had been significant resistance countrywide. Last week, the Israeli police arrested over 300 people as a large crowd had assembled at a religious site in northern Israel in violation of coronavirus restrictions. Police said that despite regulations against large assemblies at Mount Meron and police checkpoints on roads near the site, hundreds of religious Jews turned up and some “threw stones and other objects police officers at the scene,” according to a news agency report.

Read: China Reports 51 New Coronavirus Cases, Mostly In Wuhan

Read: White House Imposes Coronavirus Travel Ban On Brazil

(Image Credit: AP)

(With Agency Inputs)