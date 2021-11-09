Israel 'nearly Doubles' Number Of Nationalist Crime Indictments: Defence Min Benny Gantz

On Tuesday, Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz stated that the country has 'nearly doubled' the number of charges against people suspected of nationalist crime in the last year. On Monday, November 8, Army Radio released a report stating there has been a surge in crime committed by Jewish settlers in the West Bank since the olive harvest season began in the month of October, with 67 cases this year compared to 42 last year, reported The Jerusalem Post. The report further stated that uprooting and torching olive trees, as well as causing property damage in Palestinian villages, were among the crimes committed.

Speaking at Haaretz’s Israel Democracy Conference, Gantz said that the country will not tolerate throwing stones, uprooting trees, or resorting to any kind of violence. He also stated that he will attend a series of meetings with appropriate government bodies to consider additional steps to strengthen law enforcement and improve coordination among various agencies, including the IDF.

"It is also important to remember that the vast majority of settlers in Judea and Samaria are regular people with values, just as the vast majority of Palestinians are not terrorists. We will continue to support and defend them as well as their rights," Gantz was quoted as saying by the outlet.

I work hard to ensure that Palestinians, our neighbours, have decent existence: Gantz

"As defence minister, I work hard to ensure that the Palestinians, our neighbours, have a decent existence. As a result, I am adopting a policy of bolstering the Palestinian Authority, and we are permitting economic and civic reforms that haven't occurred in years," he stated.

Gantz made the remarks a day after the Washington Post reported that the IDF has been using a vast facial recognition database to increase surveillance of Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron. According to another investigation by Haaretz, NSO's Pegasus spyware was used to infiltrate the phones of six Palestinian human rights activists.

It should be mentioned here that Israel officially legalised the status of 4,000 Palestinians, largely in the West Bank, in October. It came after a decade-long freeze in which nearly no such requests were approved. According to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, 1,200 undocumented Palestinians will acquire identity cards, while another 2,800 Palestinians who were previously registered as Gazans would receive a change of address allowing them to live in the West Bank. Meanwhile, the Defense Minister also addressed incitement in Israeli society, stressing that the 'toxic environment' in the country will never be acceptable, reported The Jerusalem Post.

