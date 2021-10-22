Israel NSC Chief Pays Secret Visit To France To Ease Tensions Over Pegasus Spyware: Report

Eyal Hulata, Israel's National Security Council's (NSC) chief, paid a secret visit to Paris in a bid to ease tensions between Israel and France over the use of Pegasus spyware, produced by Israeli firm NSO Group, to hack the phones of French President Emmanuel Macron and other senior French authorities, reported news agency Sputnik citing Israeli news outlet Walla. Following the French government's decision to freeze some diplomatic, security, and intelligence connections with Israel in the midst of the crisis, Hulata paid a visit to the county where he reportedly explained the situation and suggested solutions to avert the crisis. According to the report, an international probe into the suspected hacking in July caused a diplomatic gap, prompting Macron to call Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who pledged to look into the situation.

Earlier in July, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz travelled to Paris to submit preliminary findings on the issue. Meanwhile, Hulata is said to have presented additional findings to Macron’s diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne. The Israeli NSC chief has also reportedly promised that any future offensive cyber software deal with a third country will include a clause prohibiting the targeting of French phone numbers, similar to existing agreements with the United States and the United Kingdom, reported the outlet. Following the leak of the database, French President Emmanuel Macron had ordered multiple investigations into the matter, according to a report by The Guardian. Apart from Macron, former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, and 14 serving ministers, including those in charge of justice and foreign affairs, were all listed in the leaked data.

Politicians, Journalists among 50,000 targets of Israeli spyware

The global outcry over Israel's Pegasus spyware erupted in July after the media revealed that the malware was also used to spy on politicians, businesses, activists, journalists, and opposition figures around the world. It should be mentioned here that Iraqi and South African presidents, Pakistani, Egyptian, and Moroccan prime ministers, senior Indian politicians and journalists, and other significant figures were among the nearly 50,000 potential surveillance targets globally. Notably, the Pegasus spyware, mainly designed to spy on terrorists, is capable of reading text messages, tracking phone calls, collecting passwords, tracking the position, accessing the microphone as well as the camera on the target device, and also harvesting data from apps.

