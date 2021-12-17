Israel: One Killed, Two Injured In Suspected Drive-by Shooting In Northern West Bank

In a shooting attack outside a settlement outpost in the northern West Bank on Thursday, three Israelis were shot, one of whom died as a result of his injuries. The 25 yeas of Yehudah Dimentman, a father of one from the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, was the victim. Officials announced that apart from the deceased person, two others were wounded in the shooting, The Times Of Israel reported. The terror act occurred near the Homesh outpost, west of Nablus and north of Shavei Shomron, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

According to The Times Of Israel, as the three individuals were driving away from Homesh, a settlement that was supposed to be abandoned as part of a 2005 eviction but instead has become the location of an illegally run yeshiva, were shot in their car. Following the incident, Brigadier General Avi Bluth, commander of the IDF's Judea and Samaria Division revealed, “The car was hit by an ambush from the side of the road.” At least ten rounds were fired into the automobile, according to Bluth.

Further, medics had attempted CPR on Dimentman, who had sustained a serious neck wound, but he was pronounced dead at the site. As per the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the other two injured had wounds from shattered glass and were transported by ambulance to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's "heartfelt condolences" Dimentman family

After the shooting incident, the Israeli military arrived swiftly and put-up checkpoints and roadblocks around the region in an attempt to apprehend the offenders. Furthermore, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement in response to the incident, saying that Israeli security services will "soon get their hands on the terrorists" responsible. His "heartfelt condolences" were also offered to the Dimentman family. Even the defense minister Benny Gantz said “We are continuing to raise our alertness and readiness against terror in Judea and Samaria and will continue to use all our capabilities on all fronts against terrorist organizations,” as per The Times Of Israel.

In addition to this, the Palestinian terror groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine all have hailed the recent attack, however, no one took accountability for the assault.

(Image: Pixabay/ AP)