Israel: Over 160 Injured In Violent Clashes Between Police, Palestinians At Al-Aqsa Mosque

At least 163 Palestinians and 6 Israeli police officers were injured after violent confrontations broke out between the Israeli police and the Palestinians early Friday evening at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. As week-long tensions escalated over the reported forced Palestinian evictions in Israel-occupied eastern Jerusalem after their homes were claimed by the Jewish settlers, the Israeli law enforcement and local Palestinian worshippers clashed at the major holy site. Officers in riot gears launched shrapnel from stun grenades, skunk water, and rubber pellets at Muslims gathered for prayer sit-ins during the holy month of Ramadan. Worshippers hurled stones, objects, chairs and projectile at the Israeli police, Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service, police personnel and the medics told on-ground reporters for the Israeli press.

Several were wounded in the violence that flared after Israel’s Supreme Court turned down dozens of East Jerusalem Palestinians’ appeal against pending evictions. In the footages that emerged in the recent weeks, Israeli police officers were seen accompanying the right-wing Jewish Israeli families, who won legal battles on land, as they helped them occupy the Palestinian Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Hundreds of Palestinians were arbitrarily detained and coerced and dragged out of their homes in Israel-captured lands in the middle of the night from the lands, which the Israeli court said, was owned by Jewish associations before the State of Israel was established.

Amid this recent heightened rift between Israelis and the Palestinians, earlier yesterday, at least three Palestinians opened fire at Border Police soldiers near an Israeli military base in the northern West Bank. Two gunmen were neutralised and the third was critically injured after an exchange of bullets with Israeli troops. The incident unfolded after the Israeli soldiers halted a bus near the border crossing between Israel and the West Bank for the routine security checks against illegal Palestinian labourers en route to central Israel.

[Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem. Credit: AP/File]

Centre of Arab-Jews flashpoint

The disputed neighbourhood located in the middle of Mount Scopus and the East-West seam line north of the Old City has long been the centre of discord and flashpoint between the Jews and the Arabs. Israel claims that the region was occupied by the Jewish community prior to 1948 when the region of East Jerusalem fell under Jordanian control. Head of the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens in Israel Mohammad Baraka and member of Knesset Ahmad Tibi lend support to the Palestinian families, saying that they would protect the Arab identity of Jerusalem, and reject compromise with Israeli authorities, sources told Arab news. Under Jordanian control, they say, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) built housing units on the vacant lands, which were subsequently rented out to the Palestinians.

Jewish settler organization Lahav Shomron told the network that the Palestinians may be allowed to stay if they paid rents, while the Palestinians argued that settlers were entitled to immunity under the rent protection law in Jerusalem. Israel’s Supreme Court ruling for Jewish settlers loomed threats for several Palestinian families to be revered homeless. US State Department, in a statement, said that it was "deeply concerned” at the heightened tensions and violence linked to Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood as it called on all sides to de-escalate tensions and turn to a peaceful resolution. Al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem's Old City, where recent confrontations broke out, is both contested Islamic and the Jewish holy compound, with Israelis dubbing it a Temple Mount site.