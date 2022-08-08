Israel-Palestine Ceasefire Comes Into Effect After Recent Flare-up Kills Dozens

Israel and Palestinian militants have reached a ceasefire agreement which took effect on Sunday following the recent flare-up of violence between both sides. After at least three days of fighting that killed dozens of Palestinians and halted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis, a ceasefire took effect at 11:30 PM (2030 GMT) on Sunday that Egypt brokered. The truce between both sides was announced by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office and warned that if violated, “the State of Israel maintains the right to respond strongly”.

Israel’s PM Office declared a ceasefire shortly after one from Islamic Jihad, which came around 50 hours after the escalation started. The flare-up started with Isreal launching preemptive strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip. As per reports, the clashes killed 44 civilians and militants were killed in the escalation including 15 children, stated CNN citing information from Palestinian officials. The terms of the ceasefire agreement are still not made public.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s official state news agency reported that to facilitate a truce, Cairo was trying to release for the release of an Islamic Jihad militant captured by Israel six days ago. As a mediator between Isreal and Palestinian militants, Cairo was reportedly ensuring that a Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike in an Israeli jail, would be transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

Rockets launched toward Jerusalem on Sunday

The truce follows Palestinian militants launching rockets toward Jerusalem early Sunday. Overnight, Israel mounted an offensive in Gaza and killed a senior militant commander who was the second since Israel's operation against Islamic Jihad began. The leader of Islamic Jihad's operations in southern Gaza, Khaled Mansour was killed in an airstrike on a building in Rafah, which is close to Egypt’s border.

After a blast was heard in Gaza City and smoke was spotted coming out from the seventh floor of a tall building, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said his country launched the attacks based on “concrete threats.” He said, “This government has a zero-tolerance policy for any attempted attacks — of any kind — from Gaza towards Israeli territory”. The Israeli PM said his country “will not sit idly by when there are those who are trying to harm its civilians.” He added that “Israel isn’t interested in a broader conflict in Gaza but will not shy away from one either.”

Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza have been involved in clashes for several decades and have already fought at least four wars. Both sides indulged in multiple smaller battles over the period of the last 15 years, claiming the lives of around 2 million Palestinian residents.

Image: AP