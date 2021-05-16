Israel-Palestine Conflict: UN Secy-Gen Deeply Disturbed By Strikes On 15-storey Gaza Tower

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply disturbed by the destruction of a high-rise building by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, a spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stephan Dujarric said. The 15-storey tower block in Gaza housed the offices of several international media organisations.

In a statement, Dujarri said,

The Secretary-General is dismayed by the increasing number of civilian casualties, including the death of ten members of the same family, including children, as a result of an Israeli airstrike last night in the al-Shati camp in Gaza, purportedly aimed at a Hamas leader. The Secretary-General reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilians and media structure violates international law and must be avoided at all costs.

Israeli strike destroys Gaza tower housing media organisations

Statement by the United Nations Secretary-General comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims to have struck down a 15-storey building that accommodated numerous international media houses such as the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. The IDF claimed the building was used by Hamas as their intelligence headquarters. The Israeli forces clarified that sufficient time was given to people to vacate the building before the attack.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will meet on Sunday to discuss the ongoing crisis. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is planning to address the ambassadors, who will be briefed by Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

Gaza Airstrikes: The heaviest aerial exchange since the 2014 Gaza war

On Saturday, the Israeli Army said that a total of 2,800 rockets had been fired toward Israel from Gaza in the past days, with 430 of the projectiles having fallen within the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military also informed it has launched strikes against over 672 military targets in the Gaza strip.

Several civilians and at least one soldier have been killed in Israel amid the exchange of rocket attacks. Meanwhile, Palestine has reported 140 deaths, including more than 40 children. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been injured amid tensions with Israel.

Israel's Iron Dome Missiles have been pounding Gaza with counter airstrikes as Gaza continues to strike a heavy barrage of rockets into the country. As per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 90% of the 1,200 rockets sent from Gaza have been successfully intercepted by Israel.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 119 people have been killed in Gaza, including 27 children since the cross-border violence began on Monday with no signs of abating. On the other hand, the fatality toll stayed stable in Israel with seven losses including a six-year-old boy, an Indian citizen and a soldier.

The ongoing war-torn episode has been noted as the heaviest aerial exchange since the 2014 Gaza war a.k.a Operation Protective Edge.

Israel- Palestine conflict

The current escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict started earlier this month when the unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating ever since.