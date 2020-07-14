Israel Nature Park Tells People To Hug Trees When They Miss Loved Ones Amid Lockdown

In another pro-environmental move, authorities in Israel are now encouraging people to hug trees. The movement started by the country’s Nature and Parks Authorities is addressing people’s need for human contact amid the pandemic and encouraging them to hug trees every time they miss their loved ones.

Israel has reported 41,235 cases and 368 deaths till now. However, after flattening the curve in May, a recent surge in positive cases has prompted the authorities to announce that full lockdown could be reimposed soon. Meanwhile, Barbara Grant, an elderly from Tel Aviv, speaking about the initiative to international media reporters, said that there was the most basic need for connection, touch and hugging. However, she asserted that could not hug anyone due to pandemic and that the move was has softened the blow.

'A good move'

Another resident, reportedly said due to COVID-19 precautions, people weren’t allowed to even hug their children adding that hugging trees instead was a good idea. Orit Steinfeld, the authority’s marketing director elaborating further about the move said that in the unpleasant coronavirus period, Nature and Parks Authorities recommends to people around the world to go out to nature, take a deep breath, hug a tree, express your love and get love. Israel’s move follows a similar one, initiated in Iceland in April this year.

This comes amid protests from Israelis against what is seen as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to address economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. With economic stress deepening in recent weeks, many Israelis have reportedly expressed that they think the government has not done enough to compensate hundreds of thousands of workers who lost their jobs as a result of restrictions and shutdowns. According to reports, Unemployment has surged over 20% in the past months with people struggling to make ends meet.

