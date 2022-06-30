Israel Parliament Dissolves Itself, To Hold 5th Election In Four Years On 1st November

Israeli parliament on Thursday voted to disband itself, paving way for the country to hold its fifth elections in less than four years. According to AP, 92 Knesset members voted in favour, while none opposed the motion which was initiated last week. Meanwhile, after days of bickering and arguments, the MPs finally agreed to hold fresh polls on November 1.

Yair Lapid, a member of the Yesh Atid party was announced to become the country’s caretaker prime minister. He will assume office just after midnight on Friday. Notably, the former journalist would be the 14th person to hold that office, taking over from Naftali Bennett, Israel’s shortest-serving prime minister. Israel was thrown into a gruelling political crisis last week after the ruling coalition announced its dissolution. On Wednesday, the Knesset gathered to vote on the same but the process ran out of steam.

Bennett announces retirement from politics

Israeli Prime Minister Neftali Bennett announced Wednesday, his retirement from politics and said that he will not be running for the next parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, Bennett added that he will stay on as alternate Prime Minister until Israel holds its next polls. “Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has informed members of the right-wing faction of his intention not to run in the next election. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will remain as alternate prime minister,” Sputnik quoted his office as saying.

Yamina leadership goes to Ayelet Shaked

Bennett also stepped down from his post as Yamina Party chief. He handed over the leadership to his long-time ally and incumbent Minister of Interior Ayelet Shaked. In an emotional speech later, the 50-year-old expressed pride in his government’s achievements and urged the country to unite in order to preserve its accomplishments.

“I will not stand in the coming elections but I will remain a loyal soldier of this country which I have served as a combat soldier, an officer, a minister and as your prime minister. Serving this country is my destiny,” he said. “Thank God, I leave behind me a strong, secure and flourishing country. The government I headed did in a year what other governments did not do in an entire term,” he added.

(Image: AP)