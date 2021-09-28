Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, reiterated to stand against Iran's alleged procurement of nuclear weapon technology. Though Iran always denied Israel's allegations from different domestic as well as international platforms, Israel has always maintained its position against Tehran. Bennett, who had replaced Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in June this year, has appealed to the international communities to act against Iran's nuclear power development and threatened to act alone if the world does not take action. During his 25-minute speech, Bennett did not discuss Israel’s decades-long dispute with the Palestinian and rather attempted to portray Iran as a threat to global security.

"Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance," said the Israeli Prime Minister and added, “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning."

According to the experts familiar with Netanyahu's approach during the earlier UNGA meet, they believed that the former Israeli Prime Minister had the art of showmanship, combativeness and use of visual props in his addresses to the UN. They believed Naftali Bennett, in his first speech from the podium of United Nations, took a more traditional approach and added the Prime Minister tried to portray Israel as a 'lighthouse in a stormy sea' of the volatile Mideast. However, the experts noted that the content of his message was largely similar to that of the former Prime Minister as he focused heavily on archenemy Iran.

"Iran's great goal is crystal clear to anybody who cares to open their eyes: Iran seeks to dominate the region — and seeks to do so under a nuclear umbrella," Bennett said.

Bennett called Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, the “butcher of Tehran”

During his speech, the Israeli Prime Minister has introduced Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, as the 'butcher of Tehran' and recalled his prominent role in crushing political dissent. Also, he accused his rival nation of arming, funding and training Israel's opponents across the region. Bennett asserted Iranian meddling had brought disaster to countries like Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. "Every place Iran touches fails," he said, alleging that Iranian movements menaced the entire world. Bennett pointed to Iran’s expansion of attack drones, which have been blamed for a series of attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP