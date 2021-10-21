Israel PM Congratulates PM Modi On Leading India's Successful COVID Vaccination Campaign

As India on Thursday, 21 October, scripted history by crossing 100 crore vaccinations, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett congratulated PM Narendra Modi on leading the nation’s successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign. As of date, India has administered 1,00,06,44,700 doses of which 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses. While taking to Twitter, Bennett lauded India for administering over one billion vaccines and said that these life-saving vaccines are helping the world defeat the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulations to @narendramodi on leading India's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign that has now administered more than 1 billion vaccines to the Indian people.



These life-saving vaccines are helping us all defeat the global pandemic.

🇮🇱💉🇮🇳 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) October 21, 2021

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. On Thursday, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses. Now, a total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal.

Around 75% of all adults have received the first dose of the vaccine and 31 per cent have been administered both doses. Topping the list of highest doses are Uttar Pradesh (12,08,84,032), Maharashtra (9,23,34,244), West Bengal (6,82,34,821), Gujarat (6,73,60,662) and Madhya Pradesh (6,67,91,915). On the other hand, states like Sikkim and Jharkhand have fallen behind in the vaccination drive.

India outperforms top nations in vaccination

Now, India races ahead of the other nations to inoculate its entire eligible population against COVID-19. As per ourworldindata, India has now clocked the highest number of vaccine doses administered in the world with 1,00,06,44,700 doses of which 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses. India aims to innoculate its entire adult population by December 2021.

Lauding India for scripting history, PM Modi congratulated the nation for crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Thanking the doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat, he bowed down to the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. As the nation clocked a billion vaccine doses, PM Modi, along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, also visited Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

(Image: AP)