Israel PM Naftali Bennett Calls For Coalition Unity With Budget Approval On The Line

As an extended Knesset session to approve the state budget on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett encouraged his dysfunctional coalition to stay together, as per the reports of Times of Israel. However, Bennett indicated Wednesday that he is confident the budget would pass. It is the first time since 2018 that a government has presented a state budget to parliament for final approval, following a prolonged political gridlock from 2019 to 2021.

If the proposed budget is not passed by November 14, which is the deadline, the government will be dissolved, and new elections will be held. According to a statement from Bennett's office, passing the budget means ensuring country stability, a developing and prospering economy. Bennett reminded all ministers and MPs in their parties that now is the optimum moment for restraint in speeches.

Bennet says that they are driving the country toward stability

Bennett's administration, which is made up of right-wing, centrist and left-wing parties as well as an Islamist faction, is making complicated efforts to pass a budget. According to the Times of Israel, Bennet said they are driving the country toward stability, but some are pulling it into a mess, instability, more elections and dysfunction. On Tuesday, leaders met with their legislators, particularly those on the fence, to ensure that the government has the votes it needs to enact the bill. Meanwhile, opposition parties are focusing on the right-wing Yamina and New Hope parties searching for defectors.

Right-wing members of the coalition have been singled out because they are ideologically closer to the opposition, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, and have clashed with their left-wing and Arab colleagues. According to Kan, MK Mansour Abbas, the chairman of Ra'am, a government-aligned Arab party, has maintained to demand NIS 100 million in coalition funding to be directed to the benefit of ultra-Orthodox communities instead of his own party. According to Times of Israel, Abbas said on Tuesday that an impassioned statement given by United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni in the Knesset plenum about the difficulties faced by the ultra-Orthodox community had impacted him.

The budget debate in the Knesset will continue all day Wednesday

The budget debate in the Knesset will continue all day Wednesday, with members getting 30 minutes apiece to speak. Bennett is slated to begin the government's statements at 6 pm. He will be followed by the foreign minister Yair Lapid, as well as Likud Party leader Netanyahu, according to Times of Israel. The budget's final votes are scheduled for early Friday morning.

Image: AP