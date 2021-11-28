Israel PM Naftali Bennett Raises Concerns Over US' Intention On Nuclear Negotiations

A day before nuclear negotiations with Iran resumed in Vienna, Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett threatened against an interim accord with Iran that the US is considering, local media reported on Sunday. Citing the cabinet meeting chaired by Bennett, a report by The Jerusalem Post, said he raised grave concern over the United States's intention to lift sanctions and allow the flow of billions to Iran. “Israel is very concerned about the willingness to lift sanctions and allow the flow of billions to Iran in exchange for insufficient restrictions on the nuclear program," The Jerusalem Post quoted Bennett as saying after the Cabinet meeting.

"This is information that we are communicating in every way, both to the Americans and to the other nations that are negotiating with Iran," he added.

US to keep an "alternate option" for Iran

According to him, top officials including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tried their best to counter any relief offered by America to Iran in terms of nuclear access. He said Lapid would deliver the same message to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson as well as French President Emmanuel Macron. According to The Jerusalem Post, the top Israeli diplomats is due to meet with the world leaders in Paris this week. "The Americans are assuming one thing to us and then the opposite within a few hours," a senior Israeli diplomatic source lamented in front of Israel based media platform.

Citing the reports of Politico, a United States-based news platform, the JP said that the Biden administration declared that the US would keep an "alternate option" for Iran while dealing with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. It is worth mentioning that Israel has been opposing the United States move as it ponders that the resumption of the deal would pave the path for Iran to eventually obtain a nuclear bomb. On the other hand, Iran has always maintained that the deal would enable limited access to uranium.

US silence raises serious questions over its motive

In a significant revelation, the American and Israeli forces claimed that the drone attack on US military bases in Syria was carried by pro-Iranian forces. According to the media reports, the attack by the pro-Iranian forces was carried in retaliation to Israeli airstrikes in Syria. Though none of the soldiers was injured in the attack as they (American troops) got intelligence inputs from the Israel secret agency, the report said. However, the Pentagon spokesman declined to comment publicly against Tehran as both the countries are about to resume talks on the nuclear deal at the end of the month. Since the US remain silent on the matter, experts familiar with the development said the silence raise "grave concerns" for Israel.

