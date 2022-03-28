Israel PM Naftali Bennett Tests Positive For COVID Ahead Of India Visit; Under Isolation

In a major update, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The development comes days ahead of his first official visit to India scheduled between April 3 to April 5. As per reports, PM Bennet displayed no major symptoms and has currently self-isolated himself at his residence.

According to reports, Bennet has been inoculated against COVID-19 and even received a booster dose. He recently visited the scene of a shooting in the Israeli city of Hadera, where two Arab gunmen killed two police officers before being shot dead, as per reports.

Naftali Bennet holds joint presser with US Secy Blinken

Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Prime Minister held a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, wherein he shed his thoughts on the 'Negev Summit,' which will have top diplomats from America, Israel and four Arab nations. Bennett also assured support to Ukraine, saying that top medical teams have been deployed to help the victims of the war-torn country.

As Israel battles the pandemic, PM Bennett has time and again been vocal about vaccinations and wearing masks, however, his administration has been avoiding lockdowns.

Stealth Omicron Scare

The report of Stealth Omicron in Israel has placed the country on high alert than the combination of Omicron and stealth Omicron. Earlier in March, Health Ministry officials had voiced concerns regarding the spread of BA.2 as an increasing share of this variant was reported in Israel.

'Israel stands firm with people of Ukraine': Naftali Bennett

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Israeli PM opened up on the Russia-Ukraine war and said, "As for the war in Ukraine, Israel stands firm with the people of Ukraine, and will continue our effort to reduce the suffering and end the bloodshed. We have already sent our top medical teams to set up the most advanced field hospital inside Ukraine. On the western side, I have been informed that over 500 patients have been taken care of. At this moment, doctors and nurses are risking their lives for those in need, I am proud of what Isreal is doing. We are doing whatever we can and continue to contribute to the efforts to end this war."