Israel: PM Naftali Bennett Tightens Security In Jerusalem After Fatal Shooting

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ordered security forces to be on high alert in and around Jerusalem, the government informed, to prevent any terrorist attacks following a shooting on Sunday, November 21, that killed one person and injured several others.

On November 21, Israel's police reported a shooting in Jerusalem's Old City by an unknown offender who was immediately neutralised by police. According to Israel's national emergency medical agency, Magen David Adom, four persons were injured in the incident. Among them, one person, whose condition was serious, died later, AP reported.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has asked his security forces to prepare properly and to be on high alert, as well as to be on the lookout for copycat acts, the government's press office said. According to Israeli security officials, a Palestinian man opened fire on a gathering of Israelis outside a holy site in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday morning. The assailant was fatally shot by police within 32 seconds of the incident's commencement, the second in the neighbourhood in a week, according to police.

Shooter visited site every day to offer prayers

According to Omer Bar-Lev, Israel's Minister of Public Security, the assailant, 42, was an Islamic preacher and known member of Hamas' political wing and used to come to pray on a daily basis at the sensitive site known by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, the Washington Post reported.

The Old City entrance was immediately closed and is being investigated as a crime scene. The perpetrator, Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, was named as the head of the Hamas movement in the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem by official Hamas media, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Bar-Lev, the shooter's wife flew overseas three days earlier, and at least some of his four children were also away. He claimed that the rifle he used was most likely smuggled. According to available footage, the assailant was wearing a long coat, which was either a galabiya, a traditional full-length garment worn throughout the Arab world, or a costume meant to resemble the ultra-Orthodox believers who frequent the holy site.

Hamas says shooting 'a warning' to Israel

Hamas said the action was intended to serve as a warning to Israel, which it said will pay for the abuses at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, as well as in high-profile East Jerusalem districts where Jewish settlers have been pushing to expel Palestinian inhabitants for years, the Washington Post reported.

After Mecca and Medina, the mosque, which is built on a high esplanade on the eastern border of the Old City, is considered Islam's third holiest place of worship. The location is regarded as the holiest in Judaism. Thousands of Jewish worshippers have visited the Temple Mount in recent years, bolstered by rising backing from the ruling coalition's far-right leaders. The shooting on Sunday comes after a stabbing attack last week by a 16-year-old Palestinian man who was slain at the scene by Israeli police. Last May, Israel and Hamas established a tenuous ceasefire at the end of an 11-day fight.

