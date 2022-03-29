Israel PM Naftali Bennett's India Visit Rescheduled After Leader Tests COVID Positive

In a key development, the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled, according to Muhamed Heib, the Israel Embassy's spokesperson in India. It is pertinent to mention here that Naftali Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28. Bennett's first visit to India ever since assuming office as Prime Minister last year was announced earlier this year.

Bennett was slated to visit India from April 3 to 5, in honour of the 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic relations, according to an official announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Israeli Prime Minister had planned to come to New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealed an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Israeli PM's visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart met on the margins of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow. On August 16, 2021, they also spoke over the phone. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country back in July 2017, India and Israel elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic alliance. The two nations' strategic alliance has continued to grow since then, with a predominant focus on innovation and research, according to the statement.

"The visit by the Prime Minister of Israel is expected to further strengthen our excellent bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including agriculture, water, trade, education and science and technology," the statement further added. Amid the spread of the Omicron variant in Israel and many other countries, a slight increase in COVID-19 infections has been observed. According to the Washington Post, Bennett and nearly half of Israel have received three vaccinations.