Israel PM Names British-Israeli Sisters Killed In West Bank; Father Laments At Funeral

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday named the two British-Israeli sisters who died in a shooting in the West Bank as Maia and Rina Dee, were 20 and 15 respectively, the local Israeli media outlets reported. The two sisters' mother—45-year-old Lucy Dee— was also seriously injured near the Hamra settlement, approximately 30 miles north of Jerusalem in an attack by Palestinian assailants near an Israeli settlement, Friday.

The two women and their mother had to be airlifted to the hospital and the father witnessed the whole incident from another car. The women hailed from the Efrat settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, Mayor Oded Revivi was quoted as saying. Sharing his condolences, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed solidarity and grief with the family for the loss of the "wonderful sisters" on Twitter.

"In these moments, if the family is fighting for its life, and together with the entire nation of Israel, I pray for its safety, and we all send our condolences and strength to this dear family in this moment of great sorrow," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

The two British Israeli victims of the West Bank attack came to Israel in 2005, Sky News reported. The site of the shooting was visited by Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as well as Netanyahu late on Friday. "It's just a matter of time, and not much time until we settle the score," Israel's premier noted during the visit. While the responsibility of the attack wasn't officially claimed by any particular group, the Hamas spokesman hailed the incident as the "retaliation for the crimes committed by Israel in the West Bank and the Al Aqsa mosque".

UK Foreign Office spokesperson expressed sadness on the loss of lives of British citizens. "We are saddened to hear about the deaths of two British-Israeli citizens and the serious injuries sustained by a third individual. The UK calls for all parties across the region to de-escalate tensions," he said in the remarks.

'How will I explain to Lucy what has happened': Sisters' father at funeral

The embattled father of two British-Israeli sisters broke down at their funeral. He bid his "beautiful angels" adieu and sent his blessings as he sobbed near the wrapped bodies of Maia and Rina Dee, aged 20 and 15. Rabbi Dee, who has three other children, said that when his wife will be out of coma, "How will I explain to Lucy what has happened to our two precious gifts?" During the tribute to the girls, Dee said: "You were always an angel and now you will always be our guardian angel. You wanted to sign up for another year of national service, where you could really make a difference. But mummy and I wanted you to start your studies and maybe meet a special boy. But you insisted that girls like you always do two years of volunteering so we waited to see what and where this would be."

You were such a great student. Such a great friend. You dreamt of travelling the world, now you are travelling to heaven," he told his other daughter "beautiful and darling" Rina during the funeral. The clashes at the Al Aqsa mosque compound which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews broke out last Wednesday when Israeli police raided the mosque after some worshippers barricaded themselves inside the premises.