Israel PM Netanyahu Warns Tech Industry In 'deep Crisis' Post Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

The technology industry has begun grappling with a "major" crisis following the unexpected crumbling of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a series of posts on Twitter, Netanyahu said that he is following the investment bank's collapse very "closely" and warned that the situation has "led to a major crisis in the high-tech world."



The Israeli PM said that the bank's collapse has prompted him to be in close contact with top tech figures in the country. "If necessary, out of responsibility to Israeli high-tech companies and employees, we will take steps to assist the Israeli companies, whose center of activity is in Israel, to weather the cash-flow crisis that has been created for them due to the turmoil," he tweeted.

Netanyahu also assured Israelis that the country's economy remains sturdy, adding that "this is again reflected in this crisis as well." The Israeli PM, who is currently in the Italian capital of Rome for a state visit, said that he would discuss the crisis in detail with his team of ministers and central bank governor once he flies back home.

"From Rome I have held talks with senior high-tech figures in Israel. Upon my return to Israel I will discuss the scope of the crisis with the Finance and Economy ministers and the Governor of the Bank of Israel," he tweeted.

אני עוקב מקרוב אחר נפילת בנק ההשקעות האמריקאני SVB שמייצר משבר עמוק בעולם ההייטק. קיימתי מרומא שיחות עם בכירים בהייטק בישראל, ובשובי לארץ אדון עם שרי האוצר והכלכלה ונגיד בנק ישראל על היקף המשבר >> — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 11, 2023

The great collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

Netanyahu's remarks come after Silicon Valley Bank, an American investment bank, facing the second biggest upheaval since the financial crisis of 2008 in the United States. On March 10, 2023, the bank collapsed after serving the technology industry for three long decades.

In a layman's explanation, the bank collapsed because it did not have sufficient cash to pay depositors, thus forcing regulators to shut it down. But when analysed in depth, the crisis began during the pandemic, when many banks including SVB were drawing in more deposits than they could subsequently give to borrowers.