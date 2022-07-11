Israel PM Yair Lapid Dials Erdogan; Expresses Hopes To Enhance Bilateral Ties With Turkey

Days after the cabinet shuffle, Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to a press statement by Tel Aviv, Lapid expressed hope to enhance the bilateral relations between both nations. The two leaders also shared mutual views on increasing security, bolstering the economy and promoting stability in the Middle East, the statement added, as quoted by Xinhua.

According to the Times of Israel, Lapid told Erdogan that he looked forward to cooperation against Iranian terror cells mapping potential attacks on Turkey or Israel. They briefly noted the significant civil aviation deal inked between both sides on Thursday.

"The two leaders emphasised during their conversation the relations between Israel and Turkey are of major significance to the security, economy, and stability in the Middle East," the Israeli PMO said.

The Turkish President, in return, congratulated Lapid on his appointment as interim PM of Israel. Notably, Lapid was installed as caretaker PM of Israel after the country's parliament dissolved itself with a majority vote. The former foreign minister temporarily replaced Naftali Bennett, a change triggering the country's fifth elections (in November) in over three years. Lapid took over at midnight on June 30.

For the unversed, relations between Israel and Turkey were formalised in March 1949. In the seven decades of associations, both sides prioritised bilateral relations, including military and diplomatic cooperation while sharing mutual concerns over security instabilities in the Middle Eastern neighbourhood. However, both sides faced a diplomatic rift since 2010 over the death of Turkish activists due to the Israeli attack on a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid-carrying-flotilla. Both sides withdrew their ambassadors. The relations were, however "renergised" after Israeli president Isaac Herzog made a landmark visit to Turkey in March this year.

Lapid discusses bilateral security ties with Fatteh el-Sisi ahead of Biden's visit

Lapid also held a separate phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fatteh el-Sissi wherein the leaders reflected on warming ties between Tel Aviv and Cairo. During the conversation, Lapid highlighted the importance of regional bilateral security relations between Cairo and Israel. They also briefly noted the looming food crisis emerging from the ongoing battle in east Europe between Russia and Ukraine, which has halted grain exports from two of the largest global suppliers. Lapid and Sissi reportedly talked about the due visit of US President Joe Biden to Israel, and the West Bank before flying to Saudi Arabia and stressed the need to restore peace with Palestinians.

