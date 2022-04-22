Israel Police Storm Key Holy Sites In Jerusalem After Rock-throwing Incident

Palestinian youths again clashed with Israeli police on Friday at a prominent Jerusalem holy site which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims, in spite of a temporary suspension of Jewish visits to the site. According to APTN, this confrontation can be seen as a provocation by the Palestinians. For the last week, Palestinians and the Israeli police have fought at the site regularly, escalating regional tensions following a series of fatal assaults within Israel and arrest operations in the occupied West Bank. In addition to this, three missiles were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip.

After Palestinian youngsters threw stones and rocks at a gate where Israeli police were deployed, Israeli police in full riot gear rushed inside the sensitive Jerusalem holy place. As per an Associated Press report, the officers who stormed inside the property were shooting rubber bullets and stun grenades. Nine Palestinians were injured, two of them critical, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent medical agency.

This series of occurrences has sparked worries of a repetition of last year's unrest and bloodshed in Jerusalem, which led to trigger an 11-day Gaza war and communal unrest in Israel's mixed towns. As Muslims commemorate the holy month of Ramadan, tens of thousands of devotees were anticipated at the site later in the day for the main weekly prayers, Associated Press reported.

Palestinians began gathering stones and creating makeshift barricades before dawn

Furthermore, before the daybreak, Palestinians began gathering stones and creating makeshift barricades, according to Israeli police. After the rock-throwing started, the police waited until early morning prayers were over before entering the property, according to the authorities.

As scores of young masked men flung stones and explosives at the police, several elder Palestinians begged the youths to cease hurling rocks, but they were disregarded. The explosives or stun grenades may have set fire to a tree near the entrance where the fights began, Associated Press reported.

In addition to this, The Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in Jerusalem's Old City, is Islam's third holiest place. For Jews, the large area on which it is situated is the holiest place, referred to as the Temple Mount since it was formerly home to two Jewish temples. It has become the epicentre of the conflict between Israeli and Palestine, and incidents there have frequently sparked bloodshed elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Israel denied claims on Wednesday that it is aiming to alter the 'status quo' on the Temple Mount by denying Palestinian Muslims access to the sacred Al Aqsa Mosque. According to the Jerusalem Post, Tel Aviv's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told the Israeli media, "We have no intention to change the status quo or prevent freedom of worship, but we will keep the order in the capital of Israel”.

(Image: AP)