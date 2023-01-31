Israel Prepares To Defend Itself As Iran Warns Of Retaliation After Drone Attack

Iran has warned Israel against further aggression and has threatened retaliation after a drone attack on a defense facility in Isfahan over the weekend, as per a report by Times of Israel. The facility targeted was reportedly a production site for Iran's Shahed-136 drone. Isfahan is also where Iran assembles its medium-range Shahab missile capable of hitting Israel. An Iranian official claimed the first indications pointed to Israeli involvement in the attack and cited the New York Times report that it was orchestrated by the Mossad for Israeli security interests.

The official warned that Israel will receive a response and warned against starting a regional war. He also claimed the strike was ultimately unsuccessful and the Israelis were using propaganda to cover up their failure. Iran has previously launched drone attacks on US troops and allies in Syria in retaliation for alleged Israeli strikes.

Israel was responsible for the drone attack on Iran?

A report by the Wall Street Journal also implicated Israel in the attack, stating that it occurred during talks between Israel and the US aimed at countering Iran's nuclear program, and coinciding with US Secretary of State Blinken's visit to Israel. The US has recently taken a harder stance against Iran, including its drone supply program to Russia. President Joe Biden's administration has also indicated it will not revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal regarding Iran's nuclear program, which was abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018. Trump imposed sanctions targeting various Iranian sectors, leading Iran to expand its nuclear program in violation of the JCPOA.

Israel is preparing itself

The Kan public broadcaster has reported that the Israeli security officials are preparing themselves for Iran's retaliation. They have held discussions to predict Iran's response to recent strikes on convoys carrying weapons and ammunition for Tehran-backed militias in Syria. The security officials are preparing for potential retaliatory attacks against targets within Israel, as well as the possibility of Iran targeting Israeli tourists, officials, and embassies abroad. This was the situation last year as well, after the assassination of a senior officer in the IRGC, when Israel had to issue travel warning, cautioning Israeli citizens against travelling to Turkey. It is also worth flagging that Israel is being led by Benjamin Netanyahu and that Israel recently witnessed a terrorist attack in Jerusalem.