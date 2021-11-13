Israel Proposes $14 Million Fund To Lure Foreign Film Producers To Shoot In Country

As Israel pushes forward to bolster tourism, the government announced that it will soon launch a programme that would encourage foreign film productions to shoot their content in the country. On Thursday, Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters that the Naftali Bennett administration has decided to allocate, over the period of two years, 45 million shekels (roughly $14 million) to producers of foreign films if they shoot their content in Israel.

This marks the latest move by the Middle Eastern nation which has been trying to market itself as a backdrop for Hollywood films and shows. Despite its spectacular beaches and ancient architecture, Israel is a less preferable location for filmmakers given its complex geo-political situation. Interestingly, the country has been banking upon locally produced Netflix series Fauda which has become a global number one ever since its first season was launched in 2015. Created by serviceman turned actor Lior Raz and journalist Avi Issacharoff, Fauda is a murky tale of an elite unit of Israel military that often crosses over to the Gaza Strip and West Bank to hunt down Palestinian terrorists.

(A still from Fauda, Image: AP)

Hollywood has also made several incursions in Israel filming Homeland, Rambo III, The Insider, You don’t mess with the Zohan amongst others. Meanwhile, Bollywood producers recently ventured into the Israeli city of Tel Aviv with late Sushant Sigh Rajput starrer Drive and Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

(A still from Drive, Credits: @honeykhan124/Twitter)

‘Positive Branding’

According to Lieberman, the succour could prove significant towards “positive branding of the country”, which primarily appears in news vis-à-vis its ongoing conflict with Palestinians, Times of Israel reported. “(The plan) will constitute a significant step toward positive branding of Israel in the world as a center for filming international movies and television shows by using its natural resources and unique historical sites,” Lieberman said.

While Israel was a popular filming location back in the 1980s , it’s popularity plunged after neighboring countries including Lebanon and Jordan started offering more lucrative incentives for shooting. Amidst increasing competition, Israeli administration has been trying to bring back producers by repeatedly promising grants, rebates and other incentives since 2011.