Israel Protests Live: Israel PM Wants 'to Avoid Civil War,' Seek Compromise With Opponents

Bending to a wave of mass protests, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed his contentious judicial overhaul plan Monday and said he wanted “to avoid civil war” by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents. The announcement appeared to calm some of the tensions that have fueled three tumultuous months of unrest. But it failed to address the underlying issues that have polarized the nation, and the anti-government protest movement vowed to intensify its efforts.
In his prime-time address, Netanyahu, who had previously rejected calls to delay the legislation, took a more conciliatory tone than in recent speeches. He acknowledged the deep divisions in the country and said he was hitting the pause button “to prevent a rift in the nation.”
“When there’s an opportunity to avoid civil war through dialogue, I, as prime minister, am taking a timeout for dialogue,” he said.
He vowed to reach a “broad consensus” during the summer session of parliament, which begins on April 30.
He spoke after tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside parliament, and the country’s largest labor union launched a nationwide strike in a dramatic escalation of the mass protest movement against his plan. Netanyahu and his religious and ultranationalist allies presented the overhaul in January just days after forming their government, the most right-wing in Israel’s history.
The proposal has plunged Israel into its worst domestic crisis in decades. Business leaders, top economists and former security chiefs have all come out against the plan, saying it is pushing the country toward an autocracy. Fighter pilots and military reservists have threatened not to report for duty, and the country’s currency, the shekel, has tumbled in value.
The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies the final say in appointing the nation’s judges. It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws.
Netanyahu has argued that the overhaul is needed to rein in a liberal and overly interventionist court of unelected judges. But his opponents say the package would damage the country’s system of checks and balances by concentrating power in the hands of Netanyahu’s allies. They also say that he has a conflict of interest as a criminal defendant.
Tens of thousands of people, largely secular, middle-class Israelis, have regularly joined mass protests against the plan.Those demonstrations ramped up Sunday night after Netanyahu abruptly fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had urged the prime minister to put his plan on hold, citing concerns about damage to the Israeli military.
The firing sparked a spontaneous outburst of anger, with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets in just one hour. Demonstrators continued Monday outside the Knesset, or parliament, turning the streets surrounding the building and the Supreme Court into a roiling sea of blue-and-white Israeli flags dotted with rainbow Pride banners.
Chanting “the country is on fire,” they lit bonfires on Tel Aviv’s main highway, closing the thoroughfare and many others throughout the country for hours.
Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets of cities across the country Sunday night in a spontaneous outburst of anger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired his defence minister for challenging the Israeli leader’s judicial overhaul plan.
Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires, while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem. The unrest deepened a monthslong crisis over Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary, which has sparked mass protests, alarmed business leaders and former security chiefs and drawn concern from the United States and other close allies.
Netanyahu’s dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signaled that the prime minister and his allies will barrel ahead this week with the overhaul plan. Gallant had been the first senior member of the ruling Likud party to speak out against it, saying the deep divisions were threatening to weaken the military.
Here's full speech of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech as he announced delay to judicial overhaul that sparked massive protests across Israel.
הצטרפו לשידור החי: ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה לתקשורת. https://t.co/3ayIKlv6tW— ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) March 27, 2023
Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to make a virtual appearance at the US State Department’s Democracy Summit later this week, the Times of Israel is reporting. The US has invited estimated 120 countries to the three-day conference and Israel's leader will be a part of the event.
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby had recently made "no comments" on whether Netanyahu would make an appearance given that there have been nationwide protests. Turkey and Hungary have not been invited due to the "anti-democracy" leaders, according to report.
The Israeli embassy in Washington is re-opening today after Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement to stop the judicial overhaul. The embassy was closed down as the staff was striking following the calls from Israel's largest labour union, Histadrut.
The “strike is over and the embassy is reopened,” embassy spokesperson Elad Strohmayer told American broadcaster CNN.
Netanyahu's fired former senior defence minister, Yoav Gallant, has said that he welcomes Netanyahu’s announcement “to stop the legislation in favour of dialogue”.
"I welcome the decision to stop the legislation in favour of negotiations," his tweet read, according to the translation from Hebrew.
Yair Lapid, leader of Israel's opposition party, has said that his party is ready to resume the talks with Netanyahu’s party “if the legislation really does stop, genuinely and totally”. “The state of Israel is injured and hurting. We don’t need to put a plaster over the injuries but to treat them properly,” Lapid said. “We’ve got bad experience from the past and so first, we’ll make sure there’s no tricks or bluffing here. We heard with concern yesterday the reports that Netanyahu told the people close to him that he isn’t really stopping, just trying to calm the situation.”
“If he tries anything, he’ll find hundreds of thousands of patriotic Israelis who are committed to fighting for our democracy standing opposite him, committed to be the fortification that protects the country and its democracy,” he said.
White House on Monday welcomed Israel's PM's decision to pause the judicial reforms that had previously sparked concern with US President Joe Biden and the American lawmakers.
“We welcome this announcement as an opportunity to create additional time and space for compromise. A compromise is precisely what we have been calling for,” Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing. "US continues to urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible," she added.
“Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support,” Jean-Pierre said.
The UK became the first country to welcome Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to pause the judicial overhaul legislation. UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in a statement, welcomed the announcement and added that the UK "enjoys a deep and historic relationship with Israel."
"As the Prime Minister stressed in his meeting with PM Netanyahu last week, it is vital that the shared democratic values that underpin that relationship are upheld, and a robust system of checks and balances are preserved,” Cleverly's statement read.
“We urge all parties to find common ground and seek a long-term compromise to this sensitive issue,” he noted.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his speech directly addressed Israel's defence forces saying that he " is aware of the tensions." Netanyahu insisted that he is "listening to the people." Israeli PM expressed irk at the Israel Defense Forces reservists who have joined the anti-government protests to pressure the Netanyahu-led government to pull back on his judicial overhaul plans.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government introduced a judicial overhaul plan in January this year that plunged the country into the worst domestic crisis since 1973. On March 26, Netanyahu fired his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, in an outburst of anger. Just 24 hours before, Gallant had called on the government to delay its plans to reform the judiciary. At this time, the Israeli protesters flooded the Capital Tel Aviv and blocked a main highway. They clashed with the security forces and lit bonfire and set public property ablaze in depiction of angst.
Gallant became the first senior member of Netanyahu's ruling Likud party to speak out against his overhaul plan so publicly. His dismissal sparked an unprecedented wave of controversy among the armed forces of Israel.
On Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also demanded an immediate halt to the government's controversial plan on Twitter as massive demonstrations flooded Tel Aviv.
For the first time in country’s 75-year history, Israeli Defense Forces reservists took to streets to protest against the government. These are combat pilots, members of elite units and special forces, cyber-security forces and military intelligence officers who are refusing to serve.
Extraordinary protests in Israel. #Israel pic.twitter.com/5hJhb6Ttxd— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) March 26, 2023
Seen at the #IsraelProtests: Arrest Trump, Netanyahu and Putin — No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/RO3Doc8uOQ— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 27, 2023
Protests in Israel:— GraphicW (@GraphicW5) March 27, 2023
1) The US National Security Council issued a statement: "We are very concerned about the events in Israel and their possible impact on the combat readiness of the Israeli army."
2) Israel’s Consul General in New York, Asaf Zamir, announced his resignation… pic.twitter.com/Fpq6YpdiRn
"The state of Israel cannot continue with people who refuse to serve in the army," the embattled Israeli leader facing widespread criticism over his overhaul of the judiciary asserted on Monday.
"Refusing [serving the armed forces], is the end of our country," Benjamin Netanyahu has said, according to the broadcast of his speech.
Netanyahu reiterated that he has delayed the judicial overhaul bill "out of the responsibility to the nation" and that he intends to give the vote "more time for discussion."
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to delay crucial votes on judicial reform, it is understood that the Israeli premier is unwilling to back down in holding back the overhaul completely, arguing that it is "necessary."
Prime Minister of Israel, during his speech has announced that he will delay second and third votes on the legislation. This, he noted, will be until the Knesset’s Passover recess in April. According to Netanyahu's speech broadcast, the delay will “give time for a real chance for a real debate.”
A judicial overhaul is necessary, Netanyahu is saying.
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised speech, said that “most" of the lawmakers from the coalition and the allies have backed his move to delay the overhaul bill amid the continuing nationwide protests that have turned violent since the past several weeks.
“From a will to prevent the rift in the nation, I have decided to delay the second and third reading in order to reach a broad consensus,” Netanyahu was reported as saying during prime-time televised speech.
Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in a speech, has said that he is “not ready to divide the nation in pieces." His speech comes as a crowd of anti-Netanyahu demonstrators gathered near his residence after the court judicial overhaul plan was delayed. Netanyahu promised that he would “turn over every stone to find a solution”. He slammed the protesters saying that they were “extremist minority ready to divide our nations”.
It is to be noted that the Israeli Premier has resorted to pausing the overhaul bill for several weeks, instead of simply just scrapping it. Protests have been demanding that Netanyahu abandons the bill completely. Since his announcement, Israel's labour union has called for a nationwide pause on the strikes, while the demonstrators are continuing to protest.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to launch a special “national guard” under the new National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, according to Israeli media. In a letter that is circulating on social media, netanyahu said that he would provide the funds for his ministry and create a new ‘national guard' position.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that US President Joe Biden is not concerned that the current uproar in Israel will turn into a civil war. According to The Times of Israel, Kirby also commented on the much-contested legislation. He asserted that the legislation “flies in the face of the whole idea of checks and balances.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the Israeli premier will deliver an address to the nation at 8:05 pm, The Times of Israel reported. Earlier, he was expected to give the address at 10 am (local time), however, his address was delayed amid the raging nationwide protests. According to the Israeli news outlet, the Israeli Prime Minister delayed his Monday address to ensure that his coalition does not fall apart.
The contentious Judicial overhaul that has led to mayhem across the country, was put on hold until the next session of the Knesset. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power Party said in a statement Monday, as per the report by CNN. The Israeli parliament's next session will be held after the Passover recess in April. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment that the legislation will be brought to the Knesset for approval in the next session if no agreements are reached during the recess," National Security Minister Gvir asserted earlier today. However, it is still not clear if and when Netanyahu will address the parliament.
Polish Deputy FM Pawel Jablonski has said that Poland has 'shared its experiences in this regard' as the eastern European country has passed similar laws curbing courts' independence in the past. “Of course, we are talking with Israel, and to some extent, we shared our experiences in this regard,” Pawel Jablonski told a Polish radio station. “I’m telling the truth. Israel was interested in what was happening in Poland. We were interested in what was happening in Israel," he added.
Otzma Yehudit, the far-right party, accepts that it has let Netanyahu delay the overhaul laws to allow him time for dialogue
Israel is currently facing a severe political crisis that has now spread to key sectors of society, including the military, universities, and trade unions. For several weeks, demonstrators have been rallying against the government's proposal to reform judicial regulations. However, tensions escalated on Sunday when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed his defense minister who had voiced opposition to the plan, citing its disruptive impact on the military, as per a report from Times of Israel.
The unrest has prompted universities to close their doors in protest, while union leaders are suggesting the possibility of a nationwide strike that could bring the country to a standstill. According to a report from Haaretz, the repercussions of this crisis are not limited to Israel, as it is also raising concerns among investors, prominent American Jews, and foreign allies of Israel, including the United States.
To know more about the ongoing mayhem, Click here
After a lengthy discussion at the Prime Minister's Office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at Knesset. Earlier today, the Prime Minister was going to address the issue at 10 am (local time), however, his address was postponed amid the raging protests. The Knesset plenum is also preparing to hold a vote on the state budget, The Times of Israel reported.
Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich stated that the Judicial overhaul must go ahead as the strikes around the country over the issue intensifies. The Israeli Finance Minister asserted that the move would bring "improvement in the judicial system" and the democracy as well, The Guardian reported. The minister is part of an extremist settler party and in the Monday address he intensified the pressure on Netanyahu to go ahead with the overhaul.
On Monday, Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir called on supporters to protest in Jerusalem. “Emergency situation! Heading up to Jerusalem!” he said in a tweet. “The right-wing camp will be going out in support in Jerusalem. We cannot give up on the nation's choice! Bring a flag and join," he added as per the report by CNN.
Israel's embassy in India joined the strike called by Israel's biggest labour union in protest against the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial push to overhaul the justice system. The move came after the embassy across the world shut down their consulate to join the strike. Follow Republic to get more updates.
#BREAKING | Standoff over judicial reforms, Israel embassies on strike in New Delhi.#Israel #IsraelEmbassy #NewDelhi https://t.co/u5hTxQ7OIi pic.twitter.com/Ao477WjJiG— Republic (@republic) March 27, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the protestors to behave "responsibly". "I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left to behave responsibly and not to act violently. We are brotherly people," Netanyahu tweeted on Monday.
Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition’s National Unity party urged for national unity and dialogue as he addressed the crowd at a Jerusalem rally. “This country is not uniform, but we insist that it be unified," Gantz asserted at the Monday rally, The Times of Israel reported. Addressing thousands of demonstrators outside of the Knesset, the Israeli leader made it clear that the country will flourish when it's together. “Whoever doesn’t protect his country won’t have a country, and you are protecting our country,” he said
As the anger against the Israeli Prime Minister continues to grow, two protectors entered the Knesset building on Monday. According to The Times of Israel, the protestors screamed at Education Minister Yoav Kisch that he should resign. The protesters were later tackled by the security guards.
At least 17 senior religious Zionist rabbis called for the government to not pause the judicial overhaul legislation. According to The Times of Israel, in a letter to the government, 17 rabbis asserted that it is “inconceivable that the minority will force its opinion with violence and the creation of anarchy in the streets.” The signatories included Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu yeshiva heads Shlomo Aviner, Yigal Levinstein, and Dov Lior along with other orthodox rabbis
Union officials mentioned that the diplomats at the Israeli missions have joined strikes against Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the judiciary.
