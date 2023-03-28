Israel Protests: Republic Speaks With Israeli Journalist To Get An Update

Yesterday, Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Israeli government will be delaying the planned judicial reforms. The proposed reforms have triggered widespead protests in the country. Republic TV has spoken with a journalist from Israel, to get an update on the situation.

Republic TV spoke with Hanaya Naftali, who is a journalist and activist. He pointed out that the protests that everyone is watching on their screens, contains people from both camps. In other words, people who oppose the judicial reforms and people who favour the judicial reforms, are both protesting. “There are thousands of people who are protesting in support or these reforms and there are people who are protesting against it,” he said.

"It is not Netanyahu who wants these reforms but people of Israel who want this reform"

Naftali further reasoned, “Overall I think people of Israel support these reforms…We have heard opposition leaders such Yair Lapid also speaking in favour of these reforms. Now that PM Benjamin Netanyahu is in power, he (Yair Lapid) is talking against it only in order to overthrow him (Benjamin Netanyahu). Naftali also said that the reforms are not about Netanyahu. "It is not Netanyahu who wants these reforms but people of Israel who want this reform".

“Majority of Israelis agree that judicial reforms need to happen. Many of the protests don’t fully understand or grasp what the judicial reforms are about. The main point of the judicial reform is to basically balance all the authorities. Right now judges are appointed by judges in Israel and no one has elected those judges. What this judicial reform wants to advance is that elected officials, elected by the people, would eventually chose judges, which you know is strengthening democracy, not the opposite,” he said.

When the Republic TV journalist asked Naftali if propaganda and misinformation about the reforms are the reasons behind the protests, Naftali said that some of the people protesting basically will protest against anything Netanyahu does. He added that it is nothing new. "Israel is a democracy, they have the freedom to protest," he said. It remains to be seen when Netanyahu manages to turns these proposed reforms into a reality.