Israel Records First Polio Case Since 1989; Doctors Fear Possible Outbreak Of Deadly Virus

On Sunday, doctors in Israel announced the diagnosis of the first positive case of polio, according to local media reports. The announcement has heightened fears of a polio outbreak. An unvaccinated four-year-old girl was diagnosed with the virus on Sunday and has since been transferred from Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center to a specialist hospital after the virus harmed her muscles.

Earlier on Sunday, the Health Ministry announced that a case of polio has been identified in Israel for the first time in decades, prompting worries of a resurgence of the practically eradicated illness. The girl had not been vaccinated against the infectious virus, which is passed between humans most usually through faeces. While the disease was widespread in the early and mid-twentieth centuries, aggressive vaccination campaigns substantially reduced global cases, and polio has since been declared eradicated in numerous parts of the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 350,000 polio cases globally in 1988, the last year polio was discovered in Israel. Only 22 new instances had been discovered globally by 2017. The Israeli toddler who was diagnosed on Sunday already exhibited muscle weakness and was discharged from Hadassah Medical Center to receive treatment at a specialist hospital.

Traces of polio were discovered in Israel's sewer systems in 2013

The case was thought to be the first polio diagnosis in Israel since 1989 when the illness had been effectively eradicated by an extensive immunisation effort. Furthermore, the Health Ministry announced that polio had been discovered in the sewage system of the capital city, implying an even larger spread of the deadly virus. Traces of the virus were discovered in Israel's sewer systems in 2013, but no human diagnoses were recorded. However, the discovery prompted Israel to start a large vaccination campaign aimed at young children.

Israel, like much of the rest of the world, gives polio vaccines to children as part of their normal vaccination schedule, with four doses administered between the ages of two months and seven years. Following the diagnosis, the Ministry of Health recommended parents of children who are behind on their vaccination schedule to receive them the essential vaccinations as soon as possible.

According to the ministry, the Jerusalem Health Bureau has launched an epidemiological inquiry into the matter and will contact everybody who has had recent contact with the afflicted youngster. Polio is most commonly transmitted from person to person or by contaminated water. It targets the neurological system and can render patients paralysed in a matter of hours. The disease primarily affects children under the age of five and has been virtually eradicated in developed countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP