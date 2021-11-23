Israel Returns Wrong Body To Family Of Slain Palestinian, Calls It 'unfortunate Accident'

In what is being termed as an “unfortunate accident” the Israeli military recently returned the body of a Palestinian teenager who was killed in the West Bank, only after family of the deceased discovered they were given someone else’s remains. The zionist army recently announced that it will give back the bodies of two Arabs -- Isra Khazimia and Amjad Abu Sultan -- on “humanitarian grounds.” However, as it returned the body of Sultan, his family refused to identify it and said that it was of somebody else.

After +1 month of withholding his body, Israel handed over the body of Amjad Abu Sultan, 16, who was shot by Israeli forces near Bethlehem city



After +1 month of withholding his body, Israel handed over the body of Amjad Abu Sultan, 16, who was shot by Israeli forces near Bethlehem city

Israel is widely slammed by Rights groups for following this inhumane act of withholding bodies of Palestinians after killing them

At the time of their killings, that is in October, Sultan was a minor while Khazimia was said to be battling a mental disorder, The Times of Israel reported. Sultan who was 14 years old at that time was killed while hurling stones at Israelis. On Friday, when Sultan’s remains were handed over to his family, they informed him that it wasn’t his body. “My son was 14 years old and the other body was that of a 30 or 40-year-old,” his father Ussama Abu Sultan was quoted as saying by TRT World. The identity of the other corpse has not been publicly revealed by Israel.

“Upon return of the body, it was revealed that the body was identified incorrectly. This unfortunate mistake is being reviewed by the relevant authorities,” the Israeli army said in a statement. Later on Saturday, the Israeli Defense forces returned the correct body to the family. Sultan was welcomed as a martyr in the West Bank city of Bethlehem with people chanting “greeting to the martyr.”

Macabre Mix Up draw attention to Israeli Policy

Notably, the macabre mix up has drawn attention to Israel’s policy of holding Palestinians' remains and also triggered outrage amongst the Palestinians. Most of the time, the zionists return the bodies of those killed in shootings and other violent exchanges. But, after spending days and weeks in morgues and ambulances, crossing multiple checkpoints, the bodies are often found in deteriorating conditions. As per Palestinian Rights Group, Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center, Israeli authortities are said to hold he remains of around 80 Palestinians, "many in secret cemeteries where their graves are marked by numbered plaques," as reproted by Associated Press.

