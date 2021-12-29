Israel Scrambles To Contain Avian Flu Epidemic After More Than 5,000 Wild Cranes Die

A major avian flu epidemic in Israel has killed over 5,000 wild cranes, which the authorities have called to be the "worst blow" to wildlife in the nation's history. The lifeless cranes were found on Sunday in northern Israel's famed Hula Nature Reserve. According to the New York Post, the bodies of the birds were collected from the lake as well as the surrounding marshes at the reserve by employees from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, who were wearing hazardous material suits.

Furthermore, experts have already met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his national security adviser to discuss measures to minimise the H5N1 breakout and prevent it from spreading to people. In addition to this, the Agriculture Ministry has still not figured out how this highly contagious viral disease H5N1 made its way inside the reserve, which draws tens of thousands of migratory cranes during the spring time as well as in the summer migration seasons. These birds migrate mainly because of food which is distributed by the reserve authorities, to keep the birds away from commercial farmlands, as per The Times of Israel.

Reserve authorities speculating the probable causes of avian flu

As per the prime minister's office, the flu has not transmitted to a single person so far. According to BBC, preventative medication is being offered to those who had experienced close contact with diseased birds. In addition to this, authorities suspect that the H5N1 virus was carried into the reserve by a truck driver who was delivering food. In another speculation, authorities believe that after handling some of the infected cranes, children who had visited the reserve may have led to the transmission of the disease.

For bird-watchers, the glimpse of tens of thousands of cranes from Europe wintering at the Hula Nature Reserve is generally a pleasure. However, due to the deadly avian flu outbreak, the park was declared off-limits to tourists last week, BBC reported.

Avian flu, which is devastating to birds and can even affect cats and humans, albeit it hardly causes severe sickness in humans, is ravaging Moshav Margaliot near the Lebanese border, killing or culling over half a million egg-laying hens. Avian flu viruses are found naturally in migrating ducks, but they seldom show symptoms.

Domestic birds are significantly more sensitive to the disease, and if the infection is discovered in commercial or residential flocks, all affected birds should be destroyed as soon as possible. The first epidemic of avian flu in Israel this fall was detected on October 18 near Moshav Nahalal in the Jezreel Valley, roughly 60 kilometres southwest of the Hula Nature Reserve, according to the Times of Israel.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash/ Representative Image)