Israel Seeks Ukraine's Support Over UN Resolution; Kyiv Demands Weapons In Return: Reports

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a resolution on Friday that calls on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. The resolution passed with 87 countries voting in favour, 24 against, and 53 abstaining. It directs the ICJ to consider the legal consequences of "measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem" and to address the question of "how the policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all States and the United Nations from this status".

According to reports from Axios, the approval of the resolution came after a series of diplomatic efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to persuade countries to vote against or abstain on the measure. According to Ukrainian and Israeli officials mentioned in the report, Netanyahu called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday night and asked him to vote against the resolution. Ukraine had previously voted in favor of the resolution during a UN committee vote, but Zelenskyy instructed the country's ambassador to the UN not to attend the General Assembly vote "in order to give a chance to the relationship with Netanyahu," according to a Ukrainian official.

Ukraine seeks weapons in exchange of vote

During the call with Netanyahu, Zelenskyy reportedly requested that, in exchange for voting against or abstaining on the resolution, Israel provide Ukraine with defense systems against Russian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones. While Netanyahu did not commit to Zelenskyy's request, he said he was open to discussing it in the future. A senior Israeli official said that while Israel was disappointed that Ukraine did not attend the vote, it was "grateful" that the country did not vote in favour of the resolution.

The resolution directs the ICJ to draft an advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, a process that could take up to two years. It also calls on the UN to consider the opinion when determining "further action to be taken to ensure the respect of the rights of the Palestinian people as recognized under international law". The resolution was met with criticism from Israeli officials, with the country's foreign ministry calling it "political theater" and a "blatant attempt to exploit the ICJ for political purposes".