WATCH | Israel Speaker Amir Ohana Speaks On Terrorism, Cultural Ties With India And Democracy

Israel speaker Amir Ohana openly spoke to Republic over the most challenging times faced by India and Israel and discussed the decades-old relationship.

Harsh Vardhan

Amir Ohana, speaker of the Knesset (Israeli parliament), completed his maiden India visit earlier this week. After landing in India on March 31, Ohana went on to meet with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and hailed the 31 years of diplomatic ties between India and Israel. Amid his now successful five-day visit, Ohana also spoke to Republic Media Network and drew parallels between the two democracies. 

During the exclusive interview, Ohana reflected on multiple aspects of geopolitics, including India-Israel relations, terrorism and democracy. From the 26/11 terror attacks in India's financial capital Mumbai to the "most challenging" second Intifada in the early 2000s in Israel, the Knesset speaker openly shared his views on the same along with the decades old cultural relationship with India and the protests that have swept both the nations. Watch the full interview.

