Israel Strikes Gaza Post Al-Aqsa Mosque Clashes; Targets Hamas' Weapon Manufacturing Unit

Israel on Tuesday launched a retaliatory airstrike on the Gaza strip after Palestinians fired a rocket amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem over sporadic clashes at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque. Warning sirens blared in southern Israel on Monday after a projectile went off from an enclave controlled by Islamist group Hamas. The rocket reportedly crashed into the sea off the coast of Tel Aviv. This is the first such incident since December 2021.

Israel fired a series of strikes on the Gaza Strip, targetting the weapon manufacturing unit of Hamas in the southern region of the enclave after the militant group launched a rocket into Israeli territory. "One rocket was first from Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system," Israel Defence Forces said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hamas claimed that the projectile from Israel was thwarted by its "anti-air defence" system and caused no casualties, the Guardian reported, citing security sources in Gaza.

However, no faction in the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million residents has claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, Israel PM Naftali Bennett has accused Hamas of carrying out an "incitement campaign" against Tel Aviv.

Israel and Palestine engage in violent clashes in Jerusalem

The incident came after a week of violence at the holy site in Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan. Clashes broke out in the wee hours of April 15 after Israeli police stomped on the mosque during early morning prayers.

Palestinian Red Crescent emergency workers stated that over 150 Palestinians were injured after Israeli police rained rubber pellets. Several of them were also wounded with stun grenade injuries and beatings from batons. As the tension between Israel and Palestine mounted in the past days, the particularly sensitive incident was identical to the one that led to an 11-day Gaza War with Hamas in the strip.

UNSC convenes emergency consultation amid mounting tensions

As the tensions between Israel and Palestine spiralled, UN Security Council on Monday decided to hold a closed-door emergency consultation to discuss the unrest. The request to hold the meeting was made by France, China, Ireland, and United Arab Emirates. Israel and Palestine's envoys were invited to join the meeting, although no draft resolution on the situation has been proposed.

(Image: Shutterstock)