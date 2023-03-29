Israel Successfully Launches Ofek-13, The Nation's New Spy Satellite

Early on Wednesday morning, Israel achieved a successful launch of its latest spy satellite, named "Ofek-13", according to an announcement by the Defence Ministry. The new satellite, which is part of a series of Israeli observation assets in space, is expected to provide superior image quality to its predecessors, thereby enhancing the military's surveillance capabilities. The Defence Ministry described the "Ofek-13" as an observation satellite equipped with advanced features, including a synthetic-aperture radar.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant praised the recent launch of the Ofek-13 spy satellite as a significant achievement for the country's defence establishment, citing it as an example of Israel's groundbreaking innovation, as per a report from Times of Israel. Gallant highlighted Israel's impressive space capabilities, which he stated have been demonstrated numerous times in the past, and emphasiSed the government's commitment to continue developing and enhancing them.

The satellite has started transmitting data, says Israeli defence ministry

A subsequent statement issued by the Defence Ministry a few hours after the launch confirmed that the satellite had successfully entered orbit, begun transmitting data, and undergone a series of preliminary inspections in accordance with the original launch plans. According to the statement from the Defence Ministry, engineers will perform additional pre-planned inspections of the Ofek-13 satellite before it begins full operational activity in the near future. The satellite was launched into space at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning from the Palmachim Airbase and spaceport, using a Shavit launch vehicle. Residents in the vicinity of the launch reported hearing the sound of the satellite as it ascended into space.

The Defence Ministry's Space and Satellite Administration led the development and production of the satellite, which involved collaboration with various bodies within the Israeli Defence Forces, including the visual intelligence Unit 9900 and the air force. The main contractor responsible for the Ofek-13 project was Israel Aerospace Industries, while the launch engines were produced by state-owned defence firms Rafael and Tomer. Israel has a long history in space technology, having launched its first satellite, Ofek-1, in 1988.

However, it wasn't until 1995 that the country launched its first reconnaissance satellite capable of capturing images of the Earth. Last year, Israel's Ofek-16 satellite was launched into space, winning the country's top security prize. The satellites are operated by the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Israeli Defence Forces, and once the Ofek-13 is fully operational, it will be handed over to Unit 9900 for use.