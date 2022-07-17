Israel Suspends Expanded Work Permits For Palestinians In Gaza In Response To Rocket Fire

Israel on Saturday has decided to revoke a newly expanded quota of work permits for Palestinian workers from Gaza in retaliation to the missile attacks earlier in the day. After four rockets were fired toward southern Israel overnight, Israel decided to suspend plans to provide 1,500 more work permits to Gazan Palestinians, The Times of Israel reported.

Further, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians, made the announcement. The COGAT asserted in a statement, "Hamas takes responsibility for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip."

According to The Times of Israel report, the additional 1,500 licenses were announced on Tuesday, July 12, by COGAT, as part of a series of gestures prior to United States President Joe Biden's trip to the area. However, after the rocket assaults early on Saturday morning, the Defense Minister of Israel, Benny Gantz made the decision to postpone the action, according to a statement from COGAT.

Work visa suspended after four rockets were launched into southern Israel

In addition to this, four rockets were launched into southern Israel earlier on Saturday by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, but no injuries or damage were reported. Israeli fighter planes responded by carrying out an attack in the Gaza Strip targeting what they claimed were Hamas military objectives. This incident took place hours after US President Biden visited Israel and the Palestinian territories.

In response to the two rocket assaults overnight, the Israeli military further launched an operation in the Gaza Strip, wherein the army claimed that its warplanes attacked an underground facility that contained raw materials used in the manufacturing of rockets. Among the two missile assaults, one of the rockets, according to the army, was intercepted, while the others landed in open spaces, Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, Biden's three-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank went peacefully, despite recent spikes in tension. Biden met Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, in the West Bank. According to the Associated Press report, Biden backed Palestinian independence but also noted that the time is not yet right to restart peace negotiations.

Since taking control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, the militant group Hamas has engaged in a number of wars with Israel. Israel has now put an extremely stringent siege on the region, which Hamas has promised to violate by force.

(Image: AP)