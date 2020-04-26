Israel: Thousands Protest Against Coalition Deal As Netanyahu To Go On Trial

Raising voice against the government’s coalition deal, several thousand pro-democratic Israeli forces reportedly demonstrated against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his “absolute power” regime ahead of his corruption charges trial, as of April 26. Despite confinement measures, protesters braved COVID-19 health risks to challenge Netanyahu’s unity government agreement, which they said, gave him power over the jury and legal officials' appointments. Demonstrators argued that Netanyahu would abuse agreement to “rescue himself out of legal troubles” and “crush democracy”, a news agency reported.

Waving Israeli flags and slogans, demonstrators flooded central Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square in line with health regulations wearing protective masks, and at least 2 meters apart in accordance with the health ministry’s safety protocols, as per media reports. The protestors rebelled against Netanyahu’s alleged corrupt behaviour and demonstrated bitter disagreement against his partnership with the blue and white political party’s chief Benny Gantz.

Earlier, Netanyahu and former military chief reportedly signed the power-sharing agreement, that came about after weeks of negotiations. In what they termed as “national emergency” government, the duo sought to rescue the country out of the coronavirus outbreak.

'Significant boost' to retain power

However, the alliance infuriated the pro-democratic forces who accused Netanyahu of evading trials to escape prosecution. Netanyahu has been accused of fraud, breach of justice and bribery, which the Israeli Prime Minister said was a setup by the hostile media and aggressive police and prosecutors. He had declared himself the “victim” denying all charges as the Ministry of Justice postponed the hearing two days before it was to begin until late May, according to media reports.

Therefore, the delivered agreement provided Netanyahu a “significant boost” to retain power while he was tried in the Court of Justice, simultaneously, enabling him to hold influence over judicial appointments. However, as per media reports, a few key appointments required approval from both parties such as the appointment of the attorney general and the state prosecutor, in which case, Netanyahu holds veto power. Although, this further enabled the leader to alter his judicial fate.

(With AP Inputs)