Israel To Reject United Nations' Investigation That May Term Country ‘apartheid’: Report

The Foreign Ministry of Israel has been planning a campaign to counter any criticism against the country as well as allegations of "apartheid" in a United Nations commission, which has been established to investigate a conflict between Israel and Gaza terror organisations that took place last year in May 2021, as per a report. The UN commission would also examine the core reasons for the ongoing conflict in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, The Time of Israel reported.

As per the Axios, a leaked cable disclosed that Israeli officials have expressed concern about the potential harm that the report may cause if it refers to Israel as an "apartheid state." The assessment is expected in June during its first instance. The cable was delivered last week, according to the report, and marked the commission as a "top priority" for 2022. The report further stated the cable revealed that the Israel ministry's campaign on this issue would intensify in the upcoming UN Human Rights Council meeting in March 2022.

Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's remarks on UN probe

The situation escalated when the UN Human Rights chief had stated that Israeli forces may have committed war crimes, and blamed the Hamas terrorist organisation for violation of international law. Following the 11-day fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May 2021, the highest United Nations human rights organisation established an open-ended international investigation into Israel's attitude and treatment towards Palestinians.

Furthermore, Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid indicated earlier this month that Israel will witness significant campaigns in the following months to declare it an apartheid state. In similar remarks, Lapid highlighted the UN Human Rights Council's formation of a permanent "Commission of Inquiry" investigating Israel's handling of Palestinians, notably during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, as the most powerful instrument at the council's disposal.

In addition to this, a representative for the UN panel declined to comment specifically on Israel's concerns when contacted by Axios but stated that the investigation will be impartial. “As an independent body, the Commission conducts its own investigations independently and separately from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and other United Nations offices and agencies,” citing the spokesperson, The Time of Israel reported.

During the battle between Israel and Gaza terror organisations, human rights organisations have condemned the countries and accused both sides of breaking international law. However, Israel has consistently refuted allegations of apartheid, stating that its Arab minority has full civil rights and rejected the word "occupation" to characterise its operations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Image: AP