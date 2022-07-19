Israel: Top Military Official Visits Morocco; First Since Normalisation Of Ties

Marking a historic moment, a top Israeli military commander arrived in the Arab country of Morocco on Monday. The visit of Aviv Kochavi, the Chief of Staff of Israel Defense Forces (IDF), is the first of its kind since both countries normalized ties two years ago. Speaking to reporters later, Kochavi asserted that his visit was centred around knowledge sharing and training exercises.

"One of the subjects that will be discussed (in Morocco) this week will be knowledge-sharing, training - the ability to train together in joint manoeuvres - weapons development, the transfer of know-how and perhaps also of weaponry," Israeli military spokesman Brigadier-General Ran Kochav later told Ynet TV.

Morocco was one of four countries that signed the Abraham Accords in 2020 to normalize ties with Israel. Regardless, the north African country shares deep ties with Palestine and has advocated for their acceptance. In the recent past, both Israel and Morocco have bolstered efforts to improve defence and trade relations. Interestingly, a previous report by Haaretz, revealed that the two countries have maintained covert military ties for several decades, with Israel selling Morocco drones, missile defence systems and cyber weapons.

Saudi Arabia bolsters diplomacy with Israel

This comes days after US President Joe Biden made his maiden trip to Israel and later to Saudi Arabia. His visit marked another milestone in Israel’s normalization of ties with the Arab World. As Biden toured the Middle East, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to all airlines, including those flying to and from Israel. Soon after the American leader hailed the decision saying that it was “the first tangible step on the path of what I hope will eventually be a broader normalization of relations,” Biden told reporters on Friday following meetings with Saudi officials.

Since the creation of the State of Israel in 1948 and the exodus of more than 7.5 lakh Palestinians from the area there have been several peace agreements brokered between Israel and other Arab countries. In 2020, UAE along with Bahrain and Jordan also normalised their relations with the Zionists.

