Israel: Two Rockets From Lebanon Intercepted By IDF; Army Fires Artillery Shells

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on July 20 informed that two rockets were fired towards the country from Lebanon. Taking to Twitter, the IDF has revealed that the rockets were launched towards northern Israel. In addition, Israel's military force also revealed that one of the rockets was intercepted by Israel's crucial Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, while the other rocket fell in an open area inside the country.

Following the attack, the IDF has assured that it will defend Israel on all fronts. Earlier, it had stated that sirens were sounded in northern Israel. However, local reports have stated that there have been no injuries or damage. In addition, the army also informed that there were no special instructions for the residents of the region that was targeted.

"We remain prepared to defend Israel on all fronts," the IDF tweeted

The rockets were fired hours after Syrian state media reported that Israeli aircraft had launched missiles at multiple targets near Aleppo. Even so, it also announced that the country's defense systems repelled the attack. As per reports, the Israeli missiles were targeted toward weapon depots belonging to Iranian-backed militias in the region. In addition, several terror groups operate on Lebanon's soil along with the country's Hezbollah which is a close ally of the Syrian regime.

IDF responds to rocket attack

Following the attack, the Israel Defense Forces announced that its artillery has struck Lebanon, in response to the rockets that were fired from the latter's territory.

In response to the 2 rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, IDF artillery just struck in Lebanon. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 20, 2021

IDF hits out at Hezbollah

Earlier on July 18, IDF hit out at Hezbollah and asserted that its 'terror has no borders'. Citing July 18, 1994, AMIA bombing, IDF stated that Israel had sent a rescue team to assist in the search for survivors, following the bombing.