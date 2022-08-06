Israel, US Hold Talks Over Military Operation In Gaza Dubbed ‘Operation Breaking Dawn'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Friday, August 5, held a telephonic dialogue with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin. The two counterparts held talks about the ongoing military offensive in Gaza, dubbed ‘Operation Breaking Dawn.' Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been carrying out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad weapons sites and launching positions. It has taken out the senior terrorists, while the Palestinian side claimed that at least dozens of civilians were also killed or injured, including a five-year-old girl.

It's been 6 hours of rocket attacks on Israeli civilians.



6 hours of sirens sounding in Israeli towns and cities.



6 hours of men, women and children continously running for shelter.



Terrorists continue to attack Israeli civilians. We continue to defend them. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 5, 2022

For over 12 hours, Israelis have been kept awake throughout the night due to the continuous threat of Islamic Jihad rockets.



We will continue to protect them. pic.twitter.com/fZyAKORXZp — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2022

Gantz, on Friday, had a discussion with his US counterpart Austin about the military operation as sirens resonated across several towns such as Sderot, Nir Am, Nahal Oz, Kfar Aza, Nitzamin, and Kerem Shalom. IDF neutralised the Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Taysir al-Jabari, while also targetting an additional 10-20 PIJ operatives with missiles and artillery, according to RT.

“Minister Gantz emphasised that the State of Israel is working to defend its citizens, and will operate decisively and with as great precision as possible against terror operatives and infrastructure in order to reach its objectives,” Gantz’s office said in a statement.

This evening I spoke with @SecDef Austin and updated him on operation “Breaking Dawn.” I emphasized that the State of Israel is working to defend its citizens and that we will operate decisively and with as great precision as possible against terror operatives and infrastructure. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 5, 2022

Austin underscores Israel's 'right to self-defence'

US Department of Defense, in a statement, informed that Secretary of Defense Austin received updates on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strikes targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and steps that the Israeli government is taking to protect its citizens from rockets launched into Israel from the Gaza Strip. "He [Austin] underscored Israel's right to self-defence and the enduring US commitment to Israel's security," US DoD iterated.

"Secretary Austin urged steps to de-escalate the situation. He also expressed concern regarding reports of civilian deaths and called for a timely and through an investigation into any civilian casualties," the US Department of Defense said in the release.

Talks between Gantz and Austin came as the former authorised the call-up of some 25,000 reservists to take down the PIJ terrorist group. IDF spokesman Ran Kochav, meanwhile told Channel 12 that the operation against PIJ would “take a long time.” Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid also addressed a briefing explaining the complication of the military operation, stating that it “will take as long as it takes.” Tension escalated after the IDF arrested the PIJ’s West Bank leader, Bassem Saadi, in the city of Jenin. A raid into Saadi’s home also led to a killing of a child, and since then the terrorists have been on high alert.