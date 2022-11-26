Israel Voices Support For India In Combating Terrorism On 26/11 Anniversary

Israel has expressed complete support for India in the fight against terrorism as India observes 14 years of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said in a video that Israel will "never forget and never forgive” the perpetrators of the attack.

"Today, we're commemorating 14 years of the horrendous terror attacks in the centre of Mumbai, one of the busiest cities in India and the world. Israel stands with India against terror. It's not only because there were Israeli victims both India and Israel are victims of years of ongoing terror," Gilon said.

He also emphasised that the horrific incident will never be forgotten, and lauded India for the anti-terrorism conferences it convened in the recent past. "And the only way to counter terror is uniting together. We will never forget, we will never forgive, both countries are victims of terror. We appreciate India convened two international conferences on combating terror and terror financing. Never forget never forgive and together we stand,” he added.

India remembers victims of the 26/11 attack

Today, India marks 14 years since ten terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group carried out multiple shootings and bombings in the city of Mumbai. At least 166 people fell victim to the attack, while 300 others were injured. Earlier on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remembered victims of the attack and condemned acts of terrorism.

"Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw these attacks must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Just last month, India held a two-day meeting of the United Nations Security Council on countering terrorism. The meeting was followed by the issuance of a Delhi Declaration, which noted that all member states of the UN's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) must come together in the battle against terrorism. It also underlined how terrorists accessing safe havens is a major concern that needs to be addressed.