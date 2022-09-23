Israel Warns Iran Of Using 'maximum Potential' To Deter Tehran From Securing Nuke Weapons

Israel’s Prime Minister on Thursday warned Iran of stirring to any extent to bar it from advancing its nuclear capabilities. While addressing the United Nations General Assembly, PM Yair Lapid stressed that his country has the capability to stop Iran from securing nuclear weapons plans and added his country would not be afraid of using its capabilities. "Israel will do whatever it takes to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon. We have capabilities and we are not afraid to use them," Lapid said. "We will do whatever it takes, Iran will not get a nuclear weapon," he added. Besides, Lapid urged the world leaders and their allies to negotiate a "better" and "stronger" nuclear deal with Iran. Lapid wants world leaders to put a credible military threat on the table while dealing with Tehran.

According to Israeli PM, it is the only way to prevent Iran from getting a nuke weapon. "The only way to prevent Iran from getting a new nuclear weapon is to put a credible military threat on the table, and then, and only then, to negotiate a longer and stronger deal with them," Lapid stressed. He warned Tehran that if it tries to advance its nuke capabilities, the world would not use "words" to counter its step but "will answer with military weapons". Meanwhile, Irani President Ebrahim Raisi, while speaking at the forum on Wednesday, voiced that he has no plans of advancing its nuke capabilities. However, he criticised the United States for trampling on the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

2015 Iran's nuclear deal

Notably, Iran has been facing Western sanctions for its unlawful activities related to uranium. Several countries like the US, Israel and the UAE, on several occasions, raised concerns about the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons-- a claim that Tehran refuted multiple times. Tehran, however, claims its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes. In 2015, a deal was signed that gave Tehran a major relief from sanctions. However, in return, Iran pledged not to develop a nuclear weapon. Later, after three years, the then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed waves of biting sanctions on the Islamic republic. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran plans to ramp up its uranium enrichment-- which is a key component in manufacturing nuclear bombs. However, Iran insisted that its nuclear program is for "peaceful purposes".

Image: AP