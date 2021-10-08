Israel Warns Its Diplomatic Missions Abroad Over Possible Attack From Iran: Report

Amidst an ongoing shadow war, Israel has warned its missions around the world of a possible Iranian threat. According to a report circulated on Channel 12, the Isreali PM Naftali Bennett-led administration issued a warning which stated that Israeli diplomats were at risk of being targeted by the Islamic Republic. The alert reportedly came after three suspects of an attack-which the zionist blame on Iran-fled Cyprus.

Both Israel and Iran continue to trade barbs over a variety of subjects and have often blamed each other for ‘terror attacks.’ The Islamic Republic has blatantly accused its adversary of conducting aerial strikes on its marine vessel and its nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, Israel has said that Iran was behind a bombing on its embassy in India. Notably, a similar warning to Israeli citizens was sent previously in March by the country’s National Security Council.

Earlier this week, Israel accused Iran of plotting to kill Israelis in Cyprus after police there arrested a man suspected of carrying out terror attacks. In a statement, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said that “an act of terror was orchestrated by Iran against Israeli businesspeople” living on the island. However, it stopped short of admitting that the attack was targeted on Teddy Sagi.

Previously, Israel’s Channel 12 had reported that Sagi, who owes a giant debt to Russians, was the target of the attack but had fled the country after being tipped off. Interestingly, the now detained suspect was reported to be an Azeri, holding a Russian passport. Meanwhile, addressing media reporters Cypriot police chief Stelios Papatheodorou said that the suspect was arrested on 27 September in the country capital Nicosia when he was trying to cross from Turkish controlled North to south.

Israel-Iran shadow war

Ever since its establishment, the state of Israel has been involved in a shadow war with Iran. For years, both have traded barbs in international summits and blamed each other for killing officials by launching explosions. Israel has accused Iran of perpetuating terrorism and flouting nuclear guidelines to alter the status quo in the middle east in its favour. Meanwhile, Tehran has accused the Jewish leadership of being the regional bully and killing its top nuclear scientist. Additionally, the Islamic leadership has also accused the zionist intelligence and security forces of conspiring and executing secret operations on Iranian territory.

(Image: AP)