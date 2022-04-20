'Israel Will Not Change Status Quo On Temple Mount In Jerusalem'; Foreign Min Yair Lapid

Israel on Wednesday refuted reports that it is attempting to change the ‘status quo’ on the Temple Mount and is trying to prevent the Palestinian Muslims from accessing the holy Al Aqsa mosque. “We have no intention to change the status quo or prevent freedom of worship, but we will keep the order in the capital of Israel,” Tel Aviv’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Israeli reporters, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“Israel is the sovereign and we can be the moderate force taking the public welfare into consideration. Our goal is for Jerusalem to be calm on the holiday. We will not allow fireworks to be thrown from the mosque at Jews on the Temple Mount or anywhere,” iterated Lapid.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asks Arab world leaders to stand 'against lies'

Meanwhile condemning the false and unauthentic reports, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in an interview with Kan Bet that the Arab world needs to step up its leadership against the lies.” “There is a huge amount of fake news,” Lapid stressed, adding that the Palestinians have spread the rumours that Israel is trying to split the Temple Mount between Jews and Muslims. He also negated the footage circulating on social media where it is seen that the Israeli forces launched a Molotov cocktail into the Al-Aksa Mosque. Lapid said that the explosives had come out of the mosque and that the video was reversed. These claims could not be verified independently.

Just yesterday, Israel banned the Religious leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering the Damascus Gate to the Arab Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, as the right-wing activists planned to march with Israeli flags that could erupt in fresh clashes. "I have no intention to allow petty politics to endanger human lives. I won't allow Ben-Gvir's political provocation to endanger IDF soldiers and Israel Police officers," Bennett said, referring to the far-right lawmaker.

The decision was taken after the formal recommendation by the Minister for Public Security Omer Bar-Lev, the Shin Bet of the Israel Security Agency and the Israeli police. “The annual flag march will take place on its regular date, Jerusalem Day,” Bennett said. He further emphasized that Israeli military needs to "continue to focus on protecting the citizens of Israel and fight Palestinian terror.”Lapid blamed the situation on “extremists” as he said, “Extremists are causing a provocation that will lead to violence.” He continued, “They want violence. They want to burn down Jerusalem, and we will not allow them to do that for their politics.”

There have been numerous violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in recent days at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the month of Ramadan. The Muslim holy site is located atop the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has accused terror operatives of plotting to create clashes. In a sweeping measure, Israel banned non-Muslims from visiting the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound from Friday onwards this week until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on May 2.