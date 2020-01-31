Israeli Airstrikes Hit Gaza After Militants Fire Rockets, No Casualties Reported

The Israel military on Friday admitted that it launched wide-scale airstrikes on militant targets in the Gaza Strip shortly after Palestinian militants fired three rockets into the Israeli territory. According to international media reports, two out of the three rockets were intercepted by the Israeli armed forces.

No casualties

There haven’t been any reports of casualties from the exchange of the fire overnight. This came after the US President Donald Trump released his mid-east plan which is a US initiative to solve the crisis and heavily favours Israel. The plan was rejected by the Palestinians.

Gaza has been relatively calm in recent months as Egyptian and UN Mediators have worked to bring the Israeli government and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the coastal territory, at the negotiating table.

It’s midnight in Palestine. Israel is currently bombing Gaza. Don’t forget about your brothers and sisters who fear to sleep every night. pic.twitter.com/tOER1yjcXS — yousef (@yousefslym) January 29, 2020

Both Hamas-the militant organisation that controls Gaza strip, and Palestinians have rejected Trump's plans which would allow Israel to annex all of its Jewish settlements, along with the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians were offered limited self-rule in Gaza, parts of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel in return for meeting a long list of conditions.

Hamas has curbed rocket fire and rolled back weekly protests along the frontier that had often turned violent. In return, Israel has eased the blockade it imposed on Gaza after Hamas seized power from forces loyal to the Palestinian Authority in 2007.

The Israeli prime minister visited Moscow on Thursday to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan and take an Israeli woman who had been jailed in Russia back home. Benjamin Netanyahu made a stopover in Moscow after visiting Washington where President Donald Trump as he unveiled his long-awaited Mideast peace plan Tuesday.

