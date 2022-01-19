Israeli Authorities Demolish Palestinian Home In Sheikh Jarrah Neighbourhood

Israeli authorities reportedly carried out a dawn raid in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem to evict Palestinians from their homes before demolishing them on January 19. On Wednesday morning, besides mounds of rubble and rebar, a bright pink knapsack and books lay among the ruins of the Salhiyeh family house.

The site opposite the British consulate in Sheikh Jarrah, where major protests erupted last year over the displacement of Palestinian residents, was guarded by heavily armed police. Bulldozing the property was described as a "heinous crime" by Palestine's Foreign Ministry. Following a decision by the Jerusalem municipality to expropriate the land, Israeli soldiers arrived two days later to remove the Palestinian occupants, according to a video posted by the police online, TRT world reported.

ركام منزل عائلة صالحية في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس عقب هدمه الليلة من قبل قوات الاحتلال #عائله_صالحيه_تستغيث#انقذوا_حي_الشيخ_جراح#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/vzPEuICuOK — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) January 19, 2022

Media agencies reported citing local sources that Israeli police had built a barrier around the Salhiya home, preventing dozens of Palestinians from entering before the demolition. According to a Salhiya family member, Israeli forces entered the house at 3 a.m. local time, beating everyone inside before kidnapping Mahmoud Salhiya and two other family members. At 5:40 a.m. local time, Israeli police demolished the Salhiya family's home.

The police department released a video of persons being escorted away from the property while their hands were tied. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, claims of injuries experienced by family members during the expulsion are being probed.

#شاهد| قوات الاحتلال تهدم منزل محمود صالحية بالكامل في حي الشيخ جراح بالقدس المحتلة.#انقذوا_حي_الشيخ_جراح#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/yR51ZiPHQn — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) January 19, 2022

18 people arrested for violations

According to a police statement, Israel police completed the implementation of an eviction order of unlawful buildings built on premises intended for a school for children with special needs from east Jerusalem. Members of the family residing in the unlawful buildings were offered numerous opportunities to hand over the land with approval, it further added. During the operation, 18 family members and friends were arrested for violating a court order, violent fortification, and disturbing public order, said a police official, TRT world reported.

Since 2017, when the property where their home is located was assigned for school construction, the Salhiya family has been threatened with displacement from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem. The threat of deportation of more families from Shiekh Jarrah sparked an 11-day Israeli offensive in May, forcing armed Palestinian factions in Gaza to respond. In the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel took occupied East Jerusalem and later annexed it, a move that was not recognised by the international community. Over 200,000 Jewish settlers have subsequently poured into the area, escalating tensions with Palestinians, who seek occupied East Jerusalem as their future capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Twitter