Israeli Embassies Temporarily Shut Down Across The World As Protests Intensify In Israel

Israeli embassies and diplomatic missions throughout the world were closed on March 27 as a result of demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to reorganise the judiciary, as per media sources. The Israel embassy in New Delhi, India, has been told to remain closed and won't offer any consular assistance until further notice.

"Behave responsibly and not act violently," says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Some members of Netanyahu's coalition called on their supporters to gather in front of the Jerusalem parliament after weeks of escalating anti-government protests. As chaos over his hard-right judicial plan grew in response to the developments, Netanyahu tweeted a warning to Israeli protestors and counter-protesters to put an end to violence.

He said in a tweet, "I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left, to behave responsibly and not to act violently. We are brotherly people."

אני קורא לכל המפגינים בירושלים, מימין ומשמאל, לנהוג באחריות ולא לפעול באלימות. אנשים אחים אנחנו. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 27, 2023

The controversial proposal has threatened the nation's security, economy, and society, Israel's President Isaac Herzog had earlier today pleaded with Netanyahu to urgently cancel it.

Elad Strohmayer, an Israeli diplomat and spokesperson of the Israeli Embassy in the US, took to Twitter and said, "Today (3/27), the Histadrut, Israel's largest labor union, instructed all government employees to go on strike, including Israel’s diplomatic missions around the world. The Embassy of Israel will be closed today until further notice and no consular services will be provided."

"For the sake of the unity of the People of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately,” he remarked. He urged everyone in authority to put the needs of the people first.

The President continued and said, "I appeal to the leaders of all Knesset factions, Coalition and Opposition alike, to place this country’s citizens above all else and to act with courage and responsibility without further delay. Wake up now! This is not a political moment; this is a moment for leadership and responsibility.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Israel last night after Prime Minister Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Gallant after he said on Saturday evening that the judicial overhaul ”poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state”.